Warren RECC earns TVA EnergyRight Solutions Award

Warren RECC received special recognition from the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) for helping the agency exceed energy efficiency and demand response goals for the ninth straight year through the EnergyRight Solutions program.

Warren RECC was a Top Performer in Total Program Savings and EnergyRight Solutions for Industry.

“Warren RECC provides the staffing, promotion, and resources to ensure that customers are aware of and can participate in energy efficiency measures to save on electric bills,” said Cindy Herron, vice president of EnegyRight Solutions for TVA.

Warren RECC and TVA will continue to work together to meet the challenges that lie ahead: to better promote energy efficiency and clean energy that will make the Tennessee Valley a better place to live, work, play, and raise happy families.

In partnership with TVA’s EnergyRight Solutions, Warren RECC offers a variety of programs and services designed to help customers become more energy efficient and save money. Customers can learn more about these programs by visiting www.wrecc.com or calling 270-842-6541.

Courtesy photo http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/web1_TVA-Award.jpg Courtesy photo