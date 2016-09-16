Watson joins First United Bank

James Watson has joined the staff of First United Bank and Trust Company as Vice President/Business Development Officer.

A native of Leitchfield, he brings 20 years of accounting and banking experience to his role.

Watson holds a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Western Kentucky University and a Master of Business Administration from Ashford University. He will be working in business development and lending in the Ohio County market.

Karen Glenn, President/CEO, said Watson will be a great addition.

“James has really hit the ground running,” Glenn said. “You can tell he loves what he does and is eager to help his customers succeed.”

Watson’s office will be located at the Beaver Dam banking center. He and his wife reside in Leitchfield.

First United Bank and Trust Company has assets of $275 million with five locations in western Kentucky.

James Watson http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_James-Watson.jpg James Watson