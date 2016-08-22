LG&E, KU thank customers for recycling 40,000 appliances

When it comes to protecting the environment and better managing energy use as a community, a little can go a long way.

Customer participation in Louisville Gas and Electric Company (LG&E) and Kentucky Utilities (KU) Company’s Fridge and Freezer Recycling Program is proving just how far. Thanks to their participation, the utilities are celebrating a significant milestone—40,000 appliances recycled.

“Recycling these appliances helps to reduce energy consumption and ensures they won’t be left behind in a local landfill,” said Lisa Keels, LG&E and KU manager of Customer Energy Efficiency Operations. “We’re grateful to our customers for their participation and look forward to continuing to partner with them to help save energy and money.”

LG&E and KU’s Fridge and Freezer Recycling Program began four years ago and helps residential customers haul away and properly recycle old, inefficient refrigerators and freezers. In return for reducing energy consumption and recycling the appliances, participating customers receive $50 per appliance.

The utilities work with ARCA Inc., Appliance Recycling Centers of America, to properly disassemble and recycle nearly every part of the refrigerators and freezers.

The 40,000 appliances recycled through the program thus far equates to 5.7 million pounds of metal, 432,500 pounds of plastic and just over 117,000 pounds of glass all repurposed for additional use.

“Since 2008, customers’ participation in our energy efficiency programs, like Fridge and Freezer Recycling, has resulted in a savings of 830,000 megawatt hours of energy, which is equivalent to powering about 70,000 homes for a year,” said Keels. “By taking advantage of our offerings, customers continue to help us plan for the future while becoming better energy managers of their homes and businesses.”

LG&E or KU customers interested in learning more about the utilities’ full portfolio of Energy Efficiency programs can visit lge-ku.com/saving-energy-and-money or call 800-356-5467 for more information.

