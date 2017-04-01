A balanced life

Balancing his roles as a physician and cattle farmer may not be easy, but Dr. Kenneth Green assures the sense of accomplishment makes the long hours worthwhile.

Raised on a dairy farm, Green learned at a young age about animals, their behavior and nutrition.

With his upbringing in farming, Green gained an appreciation for seeing the cattle grow strong and healthy.

After graduating high school, Green went away to college, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in 1974, a Master’s Degree in 1978, and finally his MD in 1982.

After a number of years out of state, Green returned to Kentucky, and, in July of this year, his medical practice will enter its 32nd year of operation.

During that time, Dr. Kenneth Green has lived and farmed on what was originally his wife Patsy’s grandparents’ property, located on Hopewell Road in Caneyville.

12 years after their return to Grayson County, the Greens purchased the property from Patsy Green’s parents and opted to build on to the farm in 1994.

During their 23 years on the Hopewell Road farm, the Greens sought to establish a strong work ethic in their three sons through work on the farm.

As Kenneth Green’s family grew, so did his farm. Starting with a couple of heifers and cow-calf pairs, the farm has grown to include about 75 animals on around 130 acres of land.

Over time, Kenneth Green’s herd grew from being primarily red angus to primarily black, and, about seven years ago, he introduced the Gelbvieh breed to his herd, which provides greater growth potential and helps the herd be more productive.

One of Kenneth Green’s goals in farming is to provide a good product and source of protein for consumers. As a physician, he is aware of the importance of protein to produce muscle.

He said that, while the beef industry is often criticized as the cause of heart disease, this condition is often the result of overeating. Around 100 to 115 grams of protein are needed per day for an adult.

When eaten moderately as part of a balanced diet, Kenneth Green said, beef is not responsible for poor health.

In addition to running his own farming operation alongside his sons, Kenneth Green has also made efforts to become more educated on cattle farming methods, marketing, and budgeting.

He has for several years, among many agricultural activities, been involved with the Grayson County and Kentucky Cattlemen’s Associations, and has participated in numerous Feedlot and Carcass Test (FACT) tours, which provide farmers the opportunity to take four- to five-day trips to various areas of the United States to learn about farming or ranching in those areas.

Kenneth Green said it is important for farmers to educate themselves, not just to improve their farming operations, but also to share their knowledge with other farmers, both current and future.

While he continues his medical work—in October of 2015, he was selected as Chief Medical Officer of Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center—Kenneth Green is also making sure his farming remains a top priority, whether that means he feeds his cattle by flashlight or collects hay from the field by tractor light as opposed to daylight.

“Even though I’m a physician, I still intend to make sure the farming operation can fund itself,” said Kenneth Green.

“It’s all about having a little bit of fun and putting meat in the freezer, too,” he concluded.

By Matt Lasley

