Detention Center Booking Report

The following individuals, listed in alphabetical order by last name, were booked in the Grayson County Detention Center between April 17, 2017 and April 24, 2017.

Abdulhadi Almarri, 24, Houston, TX. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Luis Aparicio-Ramirez, 24, Phoenix, AR. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Enrique Arguos-Guerrero, 41, Lewisport, KY. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

James Branum, 35, Mt. Washington, KY. Burglary, 3rd Degree.

Matthew Brown, 23. Burglary, 3rd Degree.

Adrianna M. Calfee, 26, Louisville, KY. Non-Support; Non-Support.

Travis Cobble, 21, Shepherdsville, KY. Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine).

Marsha L. Conder, 32, Leitchfield, KY. Failure to Appear – $1,000.00 Bond.

Jessie Cottrell, 21, Shepherdsville, KY. Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense – Heroin.

Dakota Cottrell, 21, Elizabethtown, KY. Failure to Appear; Non-Payment of Fines – $183.00 Bond.

Glydon I. Crane, 20, Falls of Rough, KY. Failure to Appear – $300.00 Bond.

Justin Dicken, 30, Glasgow, KY. Trafficking in Marijuana (8 oz to Less Than 5 lbs), 2nd or Greater Offense.

Travis Dickey, 29, Fisherville, KY. Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine).

Henry J. Doerr, 29, Leitchfield, KY. Resisting Arrest; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree.

Craig Duncan, 50, Louisville, KY. Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree.

Chad D. Durbin, 39, Leitchfield, KY. Murder; Tampering with Physical Evidence; Abuse of Corpse.

Tiffany L. Durbin, 35, Leitchfield, KY. Abuse of Corpse; Hindering Prosecution or Apprehension, 1st Degree; Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Geronimo Echeverria, 40, Leitchfield, KY. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Daron L. Fentress, 33, Caneyville, KY. Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place (1st and 2nd Offense); Resisting Arrest.

Jeffery L. Frank, 53, Leitchfield, KY. Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition All Others Under $500; Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition All Others Under $500.

Matthew Gordon, 36, Munfordville, KY. Receiving Stolen Property Under $10,000.

Joshua T. Harris, 25, Leitchfield, KY. Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place (1st and 2nd Offense).

Misty Haycraft, 36, Caneyville, KY. Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury.

Jordan Heisner, 24, Paducah, KY. Receiving Stolen Property Under $10,000.

Timothy L. Higdon, 54, Big Clifty, KY. Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle Prohibited; Failure to or Improper Signal; Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/Etc. .08, 2nd Offense.

Sandra K. Hurley, 49, Leitchfield, KY. Probation Violation (for Technical Violation).

Joyce A. Jarvis, 45, Caneyville, KY. Probation Violation (for Misdemeanor Offense).

Frances K. Johnson, 76, Caneyville, KY. Failure to Appear – $50.50 Bond.

Nicholas Kelly, 35, Bardstown, KY. Theft by Deception – Include Cold Checks Under $500 – $500.00 Bond.

Christopher Lueke, 29, Louisville, KY. Probation Violation (for Misdemeanor Offense).

Diego A. Martinez, 19, Louisville, KY. License to be in Possession; Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st Offense; Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operators License; Wanton Endangerment, 2nd Degree; Reckless Driving.

Albert Martinez-Martinez, 21, Mayfield, KY. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Lonnie J. McCrady, 55, Brownsville, KY. Failure to Appear.

Christopher Medcalfe, 28, Horse Cave, KY. Receiving Stolen Property Under $10,000.

Frank E. Melvin, 56, Clarkson, KY. Probation Violation (for Felony Offense).

James M. Meredith, 44, Caneyville, KY. Cultivating Marijuana (5 Plants or More), 1st Offense – $5,000.00 Bond; No Registration Plates; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st Offense; Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operators License.

William R. Merrifield, 37, Big Clifty, KY. Failure to Appear – $500.00 Bond.

Barbara J. Moore, 65, Leitchfield, KY. Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.

Robert Moss, 34, West Paducah, KY. Forgery, 3rd Degree.

Howard T. Mudd, 53, Leitchfield, KY. Theft by Failure to Make Required Disposition of Property; Fraud by Authorized Person/Business/Financial Institution Under $10,000 Within 6 Months.

Donald G. Munro, 23, Mattoon, IL. Possession of Marijuana.

Carl A. Nugent, 25, Leitchfield, KY. Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess; Public Intoxication – Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).

Anthony S. Nugent, 38, Leitchfield, KY. Register Sex Offender – School Restrictions.

Samantha Peace, 30, Beaver Dam, KY. Probation Violation (for Felony Offense).

Jose Saline-Ortiz, 24, KY. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Juan Sanchez-Barrios, 28, Mayfield, KY. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Shacori Sandlin, 19, Leitchfield, KY. Driving on DUI Suspended License, 1st Offense.

Raymond E. Smith, 35, Bowling Green, KY. Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree, 1st Offense – (Greater Than or Equal to 10 D.U. Hallucinogen) – $10,000.00 Bond; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense – (Greater Than or Equal to 2 gms Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess; Persistent Felony Offender II.

Robert Stewart, 36, Radcliff, KY. Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine).

Paul E. Strickland, 30, Caneyville, KY. Failure to Notify Address Change to Department of Transportation; Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess.

James T. Wells, 28, Lebanon Junction, KY. Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine).

Joshua Wells, 24, Mammoth Cave, KY. Falsely Reporting an Incident; Perjury, 2nd Degree.

Theodore H. Whitaker, 37, Vine Grove, KY. Flagrant Non-Support.

Amanda G. Woosley, 26, Leitchfield, KY. Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense – (Less Than 2 gms Heroin); Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Auto – $500 or More but Under $10,000.