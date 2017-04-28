Phase 2 approved for dam remediation

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District announced this week that approval has been given to move forward with the $70-$100 million phase 2 of the Rough River Dam remediation project.

Now in its fourth year, the dam remediation project will serve to seal cracks in the foundations of Rough River Dam.

Lead Project Engineer Will Ailstock, P.E., said during a public meeting on Tuesday, April 26 that the phase in which grout is injected through the dam to temporarily seal cracks in the limestone foundations was completed on Saturday, April 22.

During the grouting phase of the project, the Corps determined that this method would not be sufficient to permanently fill the cracks in the dam’s foundations, so it requested approval for funding to install a permanent cutoff wall in the dam.

The cutoff wall, estimated to be around 180 to 200 feet deep and two feet wide, will serve to permanently prevent the possibility of water or soil seeping through the aforementioned cracks in the dam’s limestone foundations, Ailstock said.

This project request was recently approved, and funding is expected to be awarded in Fiscal Year 2018.

Ailstock said the Corps anticipates awarding a contract for the work in early spring 2018 with boots on the ground in late spring/early summer 2018.

Ailstock also assured that the Corps will not implement a permanent pool restriction due to the dam remediation work in either 2017 or 2018.

However, it was determined that additional cracks were discovered beneath Rough River Dam’s conduit, and the only way to grout and fill these cracks is to go inside the conduit itself and drill through it, Ailstock said.

This grouting, which is expected to be done in 2019, will require lowering Rough River’s summer pool from its traditional 490-foot elevation to 475 feet to allow workers to enter the conduit, and, during this time, a pool restriction will be implemented, Corps officials said.

The exact date and length of time the pool will be drawn down will depend on how long the contractor says the work will take; however, the Corps is estimating a time frame of two to six months that the pool will be drawn down.

The Corps is also aiming to begin the conduit grouting in the traditionally driest month of the year, July; however, this may vary depending on weather, as well.

The news that the Rough River summer pool will likely be lowered in the summer of 2019 sparked concern among community members present at Tuesday’s public meeting.

Rough River-area business-owners, who see a majority of their annual business during the summer months, worried that lowering the summer pool would hit them hard.

Charlie Corbett, president of the Friends of Rough River, said, “You absolutely can’t draw the lake down in July. We will not recover from that.”

Ailstock said the community’s concerns are being taken into consideration and they are not falling on deaf ears.

Diane Stratton, the project manager for the Rough River Lake Corps of Engineers, echoed Ailstock’s comment, and said the Corps is exploring every option to limit the impact the aforementioned work will have on the surrounding community.

However, she said, the number one priority must be the safety and security of the dam.

“The dam has to come first,” Stratton said. “We cannot jeopardize the dam.”

Ailstock added that the Rough River Dam remediation project is, to his knowledge, the first one of its kind that has not require a pool restriction.

Project Manager Barry Schueler said that nearly every time a project is implemented to resolve a dam safety issue, a pool restriction is implemented.

Schueler also said that the remaining work on Rough River Dam is estimated to cost between $70 million to $100 million, and the reason for that significant variance is that the Corps is still revising the project plan.

Ailstock said the Corps will continue to update the community on the status of the dam remediation project annually and announce the contractor by the next public meeting.

Will Ailstock, P.E., right, lead project engineer for the Rough River Dam remediation project, discusses what work the community can expect over the next couple of years as Jeff Esterle, dam safety program manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District, looks on.

By Matt Lasley [email protected]

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.

