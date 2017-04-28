Grayson kicks off Strategic Planning

Dozens of community leaders gathered at the Centre on Main in Leitchfield on Tuesday evening, April 26 to jumpstart the Grayson County Strategic Planning initiative.

Led by the Grayson County Chamber of Commerce, the goal of the Strategic Planning is to bring the community together to formulate a specific multi-year vision/plan for the county to grow and progress.

“This is a plan we need in our community,” said Chamber Board President Jennifer Newton.

To guide the planning process, the Chamber hired The Marketing Co., which has decades of experience helping businesses and communities best utilize their assets and improve upon their weaknesses.

The Marketing Co. President Vern Eswine served as the primary speaker during Tuesday’s kick-off meeting and said there are five pillars the Strategic Planning must address.

Those five pillars are Quality of Life, Quality of Place, Education and Human Resource Development, Government, and Economic Development and Retention.

Eswine said the initial work to address these pillars will consist of gathering initial demographic data for Grayson County.

Then, in the coming months, three work sessions will be held to establish priorities and develop a year-long action plan with a three-to-five-year overview plan, as well as formulate a budget to implement this plan.

Eswine said the ultimate goal of this work is to leave a thriving community, whose cities work together instead of in competition with one another, and a lasting legacy for future generations.

“We want our kids to come back here,” Eswine said. “We want our kids to come work here.”

Eswine said, if all goes well, the first work session should be held in about one month.

Representatives from the Leitchfield, Clarkson, and Caneyville city governments; the Kentucky State Legislature; Leitchfield and Grayson County Tourism; Leitchfield/Grayson County Industrial Development; Grayson County Schools; the Grayson County Extension Office; Leitchfield Utilities; Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center; Elizabethtown Community and Technical College; and numerous local businesses and manufacturers attended Tuesday’s kick-off meeting to show support for the Strategic Planning project.

Matt Lasley | GC News-Gazette Vern Eswine, president of The Marketing Co., speaks to community leaders on Tuesday about the importance of coming together to plan for Grayson County's future.

By Matt Lasley [email protected]

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.

