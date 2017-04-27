Mother of missing teenager speaks out

The mother of missing 16-year-old Savanna Crawford spoke with the press on Thursday morning, April 27, in a plea for her daughter to come home.

Amanda Akridge addressed her daughter and also asked anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts to immediately contact the authorities.

Her full statement was as follows:

Savanna, your family misses you and wants you to come home. I love you—never forget that. I miss going to the store with you and getting snacks.

Savanna, Caleb misses you and misses watching YouTube with you. We miss you so much, and life isn’t the same without you.

If anyone has any information about my daughter’s whereabouts…please call 9-1-1 immediately or local law enforcement.

Crawford was last seen leaving her residence on Penner Drive in Leitchfield at approximately 7:10 p.m. on Monday, April 10, 2017, according to a news release from Leitchfield Police Department (LPD) Detective Kevin Smith.

Crawford is described as a white female, standing 5’03” tall, and weighing 110 pounds. She has blonde, shoulder-length hair with red highlights.

Crawford was last seen wearing a gray beanie-type hat, a dark-colored shirt, gray sweatpants, and black shoes.

Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins said Crawford, due to her mental state, is considered to be in danger.

In an update released on Tuesday, April 18, Smith said agencies had followed up on numerous leads and possible sightings with no success in locating Crawford.

K-9 search teams from multiple agencies have also been utilized to search several locations in attempts to locate Crawford with no success, according to Smith.

Additionally, she has been entered into NCIC as a missing person and also is listed with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Anyone with any information regarding Crawford’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Smith at the Leitchfield Police Department at 270-259-3850, Chaffins at the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office at 270-259-3024, or any other law enforcement agency, or call 9-1-1 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

A poster with Crawford’s description and photos of her can be found at http://www.missingkids.com/poster/NCMC/1293839. Anyone is encouraged to print and share the poster. The poster can also be shared on social media via links on the webpage.

