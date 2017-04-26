Byway crash injures two

A two-vehicle crash on the William Thomason Byway sent two people to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon, April 26.

At around 2:12 p.m. on Wednesday, the Leitchfield Police and Fire Departments and Grayson County EMS responded to the intersection of William Thomason Byway and Wallace Avenue on a reported injury accident.

According to Leitchfield Police Department Sergeant Robert Jackson, the collision occurred after a blue Mitsubishi Eclipse turned left onto William Thomason Byway from Wallace Avenue and into the path of a white Toyota Sienna, travelling south on the byway.

Two individuals (one from each vehicle) reportedly sustained minor injuries in the crash.

One was transported by private means and the other by Grayson County EMS to Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center to receive treatment for the injuries, Jackson said.

Both vehicles were disabled by the crash and removed from the scene by towing services.

The identities of the individuals involved in the crash have not yet been released, but the Grayson County News-Gazette will follow this story as it develops.

For updates as they become available, visit www.gcnewsgazette.com.

Matt Lasley | GC News-Gazette http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Bypass-Crash-1.jpg Matt Lasley | GC News-Gazette Matt Lasley | GC News-Gazette http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Bypass-Crash-2.jpg Matt Lasley | GC News-Gazette

By Matt Lasley [email protected]

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.