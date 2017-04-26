The stars come out to Potter’s Hope

By Matt Lasley

The Evening of Stars Prom, held annually at Potter’s Hope Ministries for Grayson County’s special needs community, continued to grow in its fourth year.

Held this past Saturday evening, April 22, the Evening of Stars saw 97 people register to attend and even more attend on the day of the event, bringing the total to more than 100, event organizer Donna VanMeter said Saturday night.

“That number has grown from 24 at the first prom,” she said. “This is our fourth year, and it just keeps getting bigger and better.”

VanMeter wished to recognize the many community members who helped make the event possible.

Community members donated dresses and provided free alterations, and several women donated their time to provide hair, make-up, and nail services before the event, VanMeter said.

Additionally, Farmer’s Feed Mill donated food; Whoop-De-Do Design donated flowers and decorations; Chelsea Lashley and Sam Embry, of Square Side Studio, and Dorette Clemons provided the photography; and R & B Productions provided the music.

In addition to food, dancing, and pictures, attendees of Saturday’s event were also given the opportunity to ride in limousines, which were escorted through town by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office.

“…We have the most generous community when it comes to preparing for these events,” said VanMeter.

The Evening of Stars will return next year, and event organizers are also planning even more events for the special needs community throughout this year.

“Last year, we had a luau and a Christmas event,” she said. “This year, we are already planning an end of summer picnic-themed event.”

