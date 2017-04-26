Hartings return to ‘Family Feud’

By Matt Lasley

The Harting family, of Leitchfield, have their second chance to “play the feud” as their return to popular game show Family Feud is scheduled to air in mid-May.

The family—whose competing members consist of Leitchfield United Methodist Church Pastor David Harting, his wife, Brenda, and their three oldest children, Tyler, Landon, and Bethany—previously competed on two episodes of Family Feud that aired in October of 2015.

The Hartings were victorious on the first day, but the second proved heartbreaking, as they came up just one point short of winning the Fast Money portion of the game. (They earned 199 of the 200 needed points.)

David Harting said he and his family “were pretty down after that,” but they jumped for joy when, about a month later, they received an e-mail requesting that they return to the show.

The Hartings were informed by a producer that a discrepancy that may have affected the outcome of the game was discovered in post-production, so the family was given a second chance to play the feud.

David Harting said the family was never told what the discrepancy was, and they did not care because they were so excited to return to the show.

Part of the contract a family signs when agreeing to compete on the show is that the family cannot appear on Family Feud again for 10 years, unless they are called back.

The Hartings travelled to Atlanta, GA and filmed their return appearance on Family Feud in August of last year, and their episodes are currently scheduled to air on WDRB on Wednesday, May 17 and Thursday, May 18 at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. each day. (Check local listings for exact dates and times.)

David Harting said their second time on the show provided them the opportunity to take in more of the production aspect of Family Feud because they knew what to expect going in.

Additionally, Family Feud Host Steve Harvey and the crew remembered the Harting family from their previous appearance, which, David Harting said, made his family’s return even more special.

“We just had a blast again,” he said.

And as for how the Hartings faired their second time around?

“Everybody needs to watch this time,” David Harting said. “That’s all I’ll say.”

