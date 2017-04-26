Master Gardeners receive tourism grant

By Matt Lasley

The Leitchfield Tourism Commission on Tuesday, April 25 awarded a more than $900 grant to the Master Gardener Association of Grayson County.

The grant, totaling $940 and benefitting the eighth annual Plant Fair and Spring Fling, was presented during the Tourism Commission’s regular meeting on Tuesday.

This year’s Plant Fair and Spring Fling will be held on Derby Day (Saturday, May 6) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Grayson County Middle School, located at 726 John Hill Taylor Dr. in Leitchfield.

The event will feature plant sales, vendor booths, concessions, workshops, and crafts for children.

For more information about the event, contact the Grayson County Extension Service, located at 123 Commerce Dr. in Leitchfield, by calling 270-259-3492.

In other business:

• Leitchfield City Councilmember and Twin Lakes National Fiddler Championship coordinator Harold Miller addressed the Tourism Commission regarding this year’s Freedom and Fiddling Festival.

Miller said that, initially, the festival was funded more by private donations, but, as time has passed, the number of private donations has decreased.

So, to ensure the festival, which includes the Twin Lakes National Fiddler Championship, continues, contest organizers are requesting that Leitchfield Tourism and the City of Leitchfield consider contributing more funding to the contest.

“We just don’t want to lose it,” said Miller, who added that the contest has become one of the top three fiddling contests in the southeast United States.

Leitchfield Tourism currently budgets $25,000 for the Freedom and Fiddling Festival, which does not include the $5,000 it contributes for prize money for the fiddling contest, according to Leitchfield Tourism Director Ilsa Johnson.

Following Miller’s presentation, the Tourism Commission voted to address the increased funding request in its Fiscal Year 2018 budget.

The 2017 Freedom and Fiddling Festival will begin on Friday, July 14 on Leitchfield Public Square with fireworks at dusk, as well as a free performance by Tennessee Mafia Jug Band at 7:30 p.m.

The Twin Lakes National Fiddler Championship will kick off at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 15 and continue throughout the day.

• Leitchfield City Councilmember Rick Embry requested that the Tourism Commission consider funding the establishment of a certified 5k running course in Leitchfield.

Embry suggested a 3.1-mile course, and, he said, the estimated cost to certify a course of this size is about $200.

Tourism Commission Chair Ryan Bratcher said he thought this was a good idea and encouraged Embry to return to the Commission with an exact price for this work.

• Johnson said employees have been hired for Leitchfield Aquatic Center’s 2017 season, which is scheduled to open on Memorial Day (Monday, May 29).

