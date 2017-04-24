Aspiring principals make it to the Ivy League

A group of Grayson County educators recently returned from an educational experience of a lifetime.

Josh Basham, Ashley Cockriel, and Jonathan DeVore joined educators from across Kentucky and around the world for the five-day New and Aspiring School Leaders Institute at Harvard.

Cockriel teaches at Lawler Elementary, DeVore at GCMS, and Basham at GCHS.

The opportunity was offered through the district’s participation in a $5 million “Leading to Learn” grant through Green River Regional Educational Cooperative (GRREC) from the U.S. Department of Education’s School Leadership Program.

The grant was awarded to develop and grow leadership in Allen, Barren, Grayson, and Todd County schools. The Aspiring Principals program is offered in partnership with WKU.

Attending a full slate of classes each day, with educators from as far away as Argentina and China, shone a light on many differences and perspectives.

According to Basham, “they have similar struggles, but we are all trying to get better to help students succeed and prepare them for the future.”

Cockriel added that the experience “allowed me to think critically, participate in a team of educators and leaders, as well as reflect on my own practices.”

School culture as a defining force for success was a common thread, as was the strategic planning so necessary to build that culture for learning.

As DeVore noted, having a plan in place when making decisions, whether in business or education, can “make or break” either.

Participants also delved into the impact of literacy on all other subjects, and the use of data teams, which Grayson County Schools successfully employs.

All three participants noted relationship building and networking, especially with their western Kentucky counterparts, as an important component of the Institute and participation in the Aspiring Principals program in general.

Basham cited “the impact of surrounding yourself with educators that want to make a difference in education and the stories they provided.”

DeVore called the experience “one that will guide many of my future decisions as an educator and leader in the profession.”

Courtesy photo Grayson County educators Josh Basham, left, and Jonathan DeVore pause for a photo while attending the five-day New and Aspiring School Leaders Institute at Harvard. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_BashamDeVore.jpg Courtesy photo Grayson County educators Josh Basham, left, and Jonathan DeVore pause for a photo while attending the five-day New and Aspiring School Leaders Institute at Harvard. Courtesy photo Ashley Cockriel is hard at work at the New and Aspiring School Leaders Institute. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Cockriel.jpg Courtesy photo Ashley Cockriel is hard at work at the New and Aspiring School Leaders Institute. Courtesy photo Educators from across Kentucky and around the world, who attended the five-day New and Aspiring School Leaders Institute at Harvard, gather for a group photo. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Group.jpg Courtesy photo Educators from across Kentucky and around the world, who attended the five-day New and Aspiring School Leaders Institute at Harvard, gather for a group photo.