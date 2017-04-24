Art in the Park returns May 20-21

Art in the Park returns to Leitchfield with its annual fine arts and crafts show May 20-21 at James D. Beville City Park.

The free event is the perfect way to enjoy a day—or a weekend—filled with beautiful and unique juried art and crafts, a wide variety of children’s art activities, a great mix of musical genres, and delicious food.

Each year, Art in the Park offers a variety of media and styles for both the casual and discriminating art lover.

Event organizer Rita Stevenson said, “Art lovers, the community and visitors have a wonderful opportunity to enjoy two full days of one-of-a-kind artwork. We’re excited about our new location, too. We’ll be just above the Pavilion near the Veteran’s Memorial and ballparks.”

In addition to Grayson County’s own world-renowned artist Larry Elmore, a growing list of new and returning artists currently includes local jewelry designer and Etsy entrepreneur Rhonda Frank, and local mixed media artist Paula Haynes, the latter of whom last year made her debut at the St. James Art Show.

Also back for an encore are the colorful handwoven brooms of Skip and Susan Peek, textiles and wearable fabrics from Mellonee Tilford, paintings from Jeanie Kittinger, and the unique pottery of Deb Mulligan.

New artists will be featured in metals and woodworks, among other categories. Student art will be on display in elementary, middle and high school categories.

“Local art lovers can view and purchase top-notch art and craft right here at home,” said Stevenson, who included that it is not too late for artists to participate in the show.

Non-stop entertainment will also be on tap both days with a variety of roaming musical acts to please every taste.

Budding young artists can create to their hearts’ content in the Children’s Pavilion, which will host special art projects complete with takeaway lessons to recreate them at home.

The show opens at 10 a.m. and will run until 5 p.m. both days. Parking is free, with easy access from Wallace Avenue.

Proceeds from the weekend will benefit Grayson County Alliance, a charitable organization formed to help Grayson County residents with limited resources. Alliance programs include the local Food Pantry and School Backpack Program, Furniture Program and Repair Affair.

For more information about Art in the Park or to download an artist application, visit the event website, www.gcaartinthepark.org or on Facebook/gcaartinthepark. For information about Grayson County Alliance, visit gc-alliance.com.

Courtesy photo Throughout the weekend many artists demonstrate how their works are created, including potter Deb Mulligan. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Mulligan.jpg Courtesy photo Throughout the weekend many artists demonstrate how their works are created, including potter Deb Mulligan. Courtesy photo The display of talent by student artists is always a crowd favorite. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Student-Art.jpg Courtesy photo The display of talent by student artists is always a crowd favorite.

Fine arts and crafts show to benefit local non-profit