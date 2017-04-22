Detention Center Booking Report

The following individuals, listed in alphabetical order by last name, were booked in the Grayson County Detention Center between April 10, 2017 and April 17, 2017.

Joshua L. Beamer, 36, Clarkson, KY. Flagrant Non-Support.

Michael B. Brooks, 25, Falls of Rough, KY. Failure to Appear – $20,000.00 Bond.

Sierra Carpenter, 18, Clarkson, KY. Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury.

Stephen G. Carroll, 51, Leitchfield, KY. Driving on DUI Suspended License, 1st Offense; Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/Etc. .08, 2nd Offense.

Samantha L. Chopp, 22, Beaver Dam, KY. Driving on DUI Suspended License, 1st Offense.

Brian Clark, 50, Caneyville, KY. Driving on DUI Suspended License, 1st Offense (Aggravated Circumstance).

Ralph Clater, 25, Leitchfield, KY. Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury.

Darren M. Coleman, 51, Leitchfield, KY. Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place (1st and 2nd Offense).

Crystal Cundiff, 34, Millwood, KY. Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/Etc. .08, 1st Offense; Assault, 3rd Degree (Officer Transporting Inmates).

David L. Decker, 26, Leitchfield, KY. Public Intoxication – Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).

Adam W. Demmy, 23, Caneyville, KY. Domestic Abuse.

Dana Demmy, 51, Caneyville, KY. Domestic Abuse; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree.

Calvin Dennis, 19, Leitchfield, KY. Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Larry A. Dickey, 46, Fairdale, KY. Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Opiates); Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess; Possession of Marijuana; Prescription Controlled Substance Not in Proper Container, 1st Offense; Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/Etc. .08 (Aggravated Circumstance), 1st Offense; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine).

David W. Duke, 28, Caneyville, KY. Sodomy, 2nd Degree.

Cristin P. Durham, 36, Leitchfield, KY. Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury.

Lance T. Ellington, 23, Louisville, KY. Failure to Appear – $500.00 Bond.

Domineek Evans, 27, Covington, KY. Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

Lee A. Gibson, 31, Leitchfield, KY. Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/Etc. .08, 1st Offense; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st Offense; No Motorcycle Operators License; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Possession of Marijuana; Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess; Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury.

Geovanni Gomez-Sanchez, 20, KY. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Angela R. Hack, 41, Munfordville, KY. Failure to Appear.

Justin M. Hall, 31, Leitchfield, KY. Failure to Appear – $5,000.00 Bond.

Jacob A. Hodges, 26, Clarkson, KY. Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess; Public Intoxication – Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).

Timothy Holland, 31, Irvington, KY. Non-Payment of Fines.

Billy J. Houchin, 45, Leitchfield, KY. Harassment (No Physical Contact); Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree.

Mason Johnson, 18, Leitchfield, KY. Failure to Appear.

Dustin R. Kerr, 36, Leitchfield, KY. Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess; Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle Prohibited; Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/Etc. .08 (Aggravated Circumstance), 1st Offense; Possession of Marijuana.

David A. Knick, 34, Lawrenceburg, KY. Parole Violation (for Technical Violation).

Lonnie J. McCrady, 55, Brownsville, KY. Probation Violation (for Felony Offense).

Andrew L. McGary, 34, Hardinsburg, KY. Possession of Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree – Amphetamine; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified); Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess; Promoting Contraband, 1st Degree; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine).

Bobby Meeks, 39, Clarkson, KY. Failure to Appear.

Marvin Miranda-Flores, 30, Dallas, TX. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Christopher Neubert, 44, Bowling Green, KY. Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense – (Greater Than or Equal to 10 D.U. Opiates).

Anthony S. Nugent, 38, Leitchfield, KY. Register Sex Offender School Restrictions.

Elizandro Perez-Ramirez, 39, Houston, TX. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Anthony Pierce, 47, Leitchfield, KY. Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury; Resisting Arrest.

Jack L. Piercy, 21, Hardinsburg, KY. Receiving Stolen Property Under $10,000.

Rene Pinte-Umana, 22, Houston, TX. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Heather L. Pressley, 35, Leitchfield, KY. Failure to or Improper Signal; Failure to Wear Seatbelts; Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/Etc. .08, 1st Offense.

Ceasar Puente-Chaves, 43, Hyattsville, MD. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Thomas C. Rix, 26, Leitchfield, KY. Violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO.

Jennifer L. Robinson, 32, Leitchfield, KY. Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument, 3rd Degree.

Andrew B. Saltsman, 22, Leitchfield, KY. Driving on DUI Suspended License, 1st Offense.

Johnny L. Sanders, 21, Leitchfield, KY. Burglary, 3rd Degree.

Joshua J. Sandlin, 31, Clarkson, KY. Parole Violation (for Felony Offense).

Damontez M. Shackleford, 25, Louisville, KY. Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/Etc. .08, 1st Offense.

Sherry Singleton, 44, Louisville, KY. Theft by Deception – Include Cold Checks $10,000 or More.

Raymond E. Smith, 35, Bowling Green, KY. Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense – (Less Than 2 gms Methamphetamine).

Megan G. Southwick, 26. Receiving Stolen Property Under $10,000.

Willard Stewart, 36, Cromwell, KY. Promoting Contraband, 1st Degree.

Dustin Stinnett, 22, Leitchfield, KY. Criminal Trespassing, 1st Degree; Criminal Mischief, 3rd Degree; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree.

Robert J. Stinnett, 37, Leitchfield, KY. Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense – (Less Than 2 gms Methamphetamine).

Paul E. Strickland, 30, Caneyville, KY. Failure to Notify Address Change to Department of Transportation; Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess.

Joshua Wells, 24, Mammoth Cave, KY. Perjury, 2nd Degree; Falsely Reporting an Incident.

Bey Zamorano-Rodriguez, 20, KY. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.