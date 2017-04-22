Grand Jury indicts nine

The Grayson County Grand Jury returned nine indictments during the April session.

Angela Hancock, 30, of Leitchfield, was indicted for false statement/misrepresentation to receive benefits over $100. Hancock allegedly received benefits over $100 from 2014 and 2016 when she falsely misrepresented for the purpose of receiving Food Stamps or Medical Benefits over $100.

Joshua J. Sandlin. 31, of Clarkson, was indicted for criminal mischief, first degree; two counts of criminal mischief in the second degree; two counts of criminal mischief in the third degree; fleeing or evading police, first degree (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police, second degree (on foot); wanton endangerment, first degree – police officer; wanton endangerment, first degree; criminal trespassing, second degree; leaving the scene of an accident; no registration plates; speeding 26 miles per hour or more over the limit; disregarding stop sign; improper stop; and being a persistent felony offender.

Sandlin allegedly committed the act of criminal mischief when he defaced, destroyed or damaged the property of Richard Merrifield, to the property of the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, the property belonging to Mt. Heron Church and the property of Stephen Pike. During the same incident, Sandlin allegedly refused to obey a direct order of the police and attempted to flee.

Andrew McGary, 34, of Hardinsburg, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, first degree, (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, first degree (oxycodone); promoting contraband, first degree; possession of a controlled substance, second degree; and possession of a controlled substance.

Howard T. Mudd, 54, of Leitchfield, was indicted for theft by failure to make required disposition of property and fraud by authorized person under $500. Mudd allegedly, committed these offenses when he attempted to use a credit card at the Hatfield Inn to obtain money, goods or services less than $500.

Jeremy J. McManaway, 38, of Hardinsburg, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, first degree (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol; failure of a non-owner operator to maintain required insurance; and no registration plates.

Mercedes L. Goldsmith, 26, of Caneyville, was indicted for promoting contraband, first degree; tampering with physical evidence; trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 yards of a school; fleeing or evading police, second degree (on foot); and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Goldsmith allegedly introduced methamphetamine into the Grayson County Detention Center. She tampered with physical evidence when she allegedly concealed methamphetamine in her vaginal cavity. She was charged with trafficking within 1,000 yards of a school building when she allegedly had methamphetamine in her possession for sale or distribution near the school.

Anthony R. Elms, 42, of Louisville, was indicted for trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, first degree (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana; and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Laura E. Stivers, 45, of Louisville, was indicted for trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, first degree (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana; and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Bonnie E. Russel, 42, was indicted for assault in the second degree and wanton endangerment for allegedly intentionally causing physically harm to Beth Stinson by means of a deadly weapon or dangerous weapon (her vehicle). She was charged with wanton endangerment when she allegedly, wantonly engaged in conduct which created danger of death or serious physical harm to Samantha Johnson.

