Hall of Famer opens local mortgage office

Grayson County High School Athletic Hall of Famer Ron Layman recently returned to Grayson County to open a local Republic State Mortgage office in Leitchfield.

Layman, a 1996 graduate of GCHS, was inducted into the Hall of Fame for golf, and, after high school, continued to play at the University of Kentucky during college.

After college, Ron Layman entered into the mortgage business with his brother, Marty, and he will celebrate his 16th year in the mortgage business this July.

This year also marks Ron Layman’s ninth year with Republic State Mortgage, which is headquartered in Texas and has 10 offices throughout Kentucky.

Ron Layman opened the Leitchfield Republic State Mortgage office for business on April 1 at 326 South Main St. in the Southgate Mall.

Republic State Mortgage is a secondary market lender that provides Federal Housing Administration, VA, and Rural Housing loans.

Additionally, Ron Layman said, Republic State Mortgage is delegated to assist with Kentucky Housing loans.

Ron Layman previously lived in Midway and worked in Versailles, when, after becoming engaged to his fiancée, the couple decided to move back to his hometown to be closer to family and friends.

He recently joined the Grayson County Chamber of Commerce through Republic State Mortgage and looks to become more involved in the community, all the while establishing a local clientele.

Ron Layman’s Leitchfield Republic State Mortgage, open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., looks to hold a ribbon cutting in early May.

For more information, call Ron Layman at his office phone number, 270-971-1725, or cell phone number, 859-333-3631, or e-mail him at [email protected]

