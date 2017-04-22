Trail Family Day scheduled for tomorrow

The Public Trails Association of Grayson County is looking to encourage community members of all ages to become involved in the construction of the new Taylor Fork Trail by hosting a free Taylor Fork Family Day tomorrow (Sunday, April 23).

The Family Day will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at 500 Carroll Gibson Blvd., and will provide the community the opportunity to come out, walk, and see the work being done on the brand new trail.

Grayson County Tourism Executive Director Anya Turpin said there will be a free lunch, as well as arts and crafts (primarily recycled or upcycled crafts) by Kentucky Rocks and Maori Crafts, the latter of which is inspired by the movie Moana.

There will also be a number of family-oriented booths operated by various groups, such as Taking Kids Outdoors, Turpin said.

The event will also provide the opportunity for the community to take advantage of the Public Trails Association’s new order of t-shirts, which now includes youth sizes.

Shirts are available at the cost of $15 each or two for $25.

However, youths, aged 18 and under, now have the opportunity to earn a free Public Trails Association of Grayson County t-shirt by participating in the newly established “Volunteer Your Years” program.

Turpin said that any youth who participates in this program will be asked to volunteer hours toward the Taylor Fork Trail project in conjunction with his or her age.

For example, a 13-year-old who serves 13 volunteer hours for the trail project will receive a free “Trail Blazer in Training” shirt. This includes any kind of volunteer work that benefits the trail project, including taking part in the Public Trails Association’s public meetings.

For more information about the Public Trails Association of Grayson County and to stay up to date with its activities, visit its website at https://info984987.wixsite.com/ptagcky, its Facebook page at facebook.com/PTAGCKY, e-mail Turpin at [email protected] , or call 270-259-2735.

