Rough River Dam work to be discussed April 26

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District will host a public meeting to discuss the dam remediation project on the Rough River Lake Dam, Falls of Rough, KY.

The meeting will be held:

Date: April 26, 2016

Time: 6 p.m. CST

Place: Rough River State Resort Park Lodge, 450 Lodge Road, Falls of Rough, KY 40119

Room: Grayson and Breckinridge rooms

The meeting will include the Rough River Dam Remediation project status and a briefing on the remediation process.

The next phases of the work will be discussed by dam safety experts.

The potential impacts to the seasonal reservoir levels will be discussed.

Displays will be available with descriptions of the Rough River Dam Remediation project.

Meeting Agenda:

Opening remarks by Diane Stratton, Rough River Lake park manager

Staff introductions

Dam remediation progress, findings, and future plans

Questions and answers session

For more information, contact the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at 270-257-2061. For lake information and to keep up with events and the dam work at Rough River Lake, visit the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rough River Lake website at www.lrl.usace.army.mil/rrl or on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/#!/pages/Rough-River-Lake/194425466082.