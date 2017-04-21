Scare on the Square looks to expand

Organizers of the third annual Scare on the Square are looking to take this year’s event up a notch by making it a festival that encompasses all of Leitchfield’s Public Square.

Event organizers Nick Ramsey, of Nick’s School of Rock, and Jason Watson, of Watson & Hunt Funeral Directors, addressed the Leitchfield City Council on Monday, April 17 to present their proposal for expanding the event.

The first event, held at Nick’s School of Rock in 2015, hosted an estimated 100 people. The second year, Nick’s School of Rock partnered with neighboring Square Side Studio and saw attendance of around 300 people.

Last year’s event saw the square closed off to traffic from Discount Interiors to 20 Public Sq., but this space was still not enough for the large crowd, according to Ramsey.

Ramsey told the City Council that organizers are looking to turn Scare on the Square into an annual, fall festival-type event, and are requesting to close the entire Public Square for this year’s event.

The third annual Scare on the Square is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will, if approved, feature live entertainment, including a family-friendly sideshow performance, as well as a children’s dance party, pumpkin carving contest, carnival games, and door prizes.

Watson said that, if approval is given to close the square, he has already lined up the Captain & Maybelle’s Sideshow Extravaganza to perform four 30-minute, family-friendly shows.

Admission would be $1 per person at the entrances, and vendor spots would be sold for local and outside merchants. Charitable organizations would receive one space at no charge.

Additionally, all of the proceeds, according to Ramsey, would benefit charity.

Leitchfield Mayor William Thomason said the city would first have to research how many times per year the State Highway Department would permit Public Square to be closed, as the square is already scheduled to be closed once per year for the Freedom and Fiddling Festival.

Thomason said the City Council will review the request and inform Scare on the Square organizers of its decision at its next meeting on Monday, May 1.

In other business:

*The City Council approved advertising for bids for rock and asphalt materials, surface and base bituminous asphalt, excavation and earthwork, and concrete materials for Leitchfield Public Works.

Matt Lasley | GC News-Gazette The Leitchfield City Council on Monday hears a request to expand the annual Scare on the Square event. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_City-Council-04172017-1.jpg Matt Lasley | GC News-Gazette The Leitchfield City Council on Monday hears a request to expand the annual Scare on the Square event.

By Matt Lasley

