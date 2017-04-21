GCHS FFA Greenhouse Plant Sale underway

The Grayson County High School FFA Greenhouse Plant Sale is now underway and open during school hours until Friday, May 19.

The greenhouse is a working, learning laboratory that supports the horticultural education of students enrolled in the Greenhouse Technology Course.

Products being sold in the greenhouse include yellow, cherry, big beef, Rutgers, and Better Boy tomatoes; bell, jalapeno, cayenne, and sweet banana peppers; cabbage; broccoli; cauliflower; iceberg lettuce; and various bedding plants and hanging baskets.

All proceeds from sales go directly back into the horticulture education program to support the purchase of next year’s containers, growing media, seed, and fertilizers.

Grayson County High School is located at 340 Schoolhouse Rd. in Leitchfield and can be contacted by phone at 270-259-4011.

School hours are 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Courtesy photo Greenhouse Technology students Austin Cardwell and Macy Lively enjoy the seedling transplant process. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Greenhouse-1.jpg Courtesy photo Greenhouse Technology students Austin Cardwell and Macy Lively enjoy the seedling transplant process. Courtesy photo The GCHS FFA Greenhouse offers a wide variety of healthy tomato plants http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_FFA-Greenhouse-1.jpg Courtesy photo The GCHS FFA Greenhouse offers a wide variety of healthy tomato plants

By Matt Lasley [email protected]

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.

