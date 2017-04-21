Two arrested following murder investigation

New information has become available on the murder investigation conducted by the Kentucky State Police Wednesday, April 19.

Edward Cockriel had been cutting the grass on his property at Frontage Road when he noticed several buzzards in the sky. He went to the area and discovered a terrible smell. Cockriel then called his son, and together they broke the lock on a trailer where the odor appeared to be coming from, reported Grayson County Coroner Joe Brad Hudson.

The two men discovered the body of 66-year-old Robert D. Hayes, of Lebanon Junction, and police were called to the scene.

According to a press release issued by the Kentucky State Police, they were contacted by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) at approximately 11:46 a.m. on Wednesday, asking for assistance on the death investigation involving the body of Hayes.

The autopsy showed the cause of death was multiple gun shot wounds and blunt force trauma to the head and torso of the body. Authorities were also able to determine that Hayes had actually died on Saturday, April 1.

KSP Troopers and Detectives, with the assistance of the GCSO and the Leitchfield Police Department, processed multiple scenes, interviewed several people, and developed suspects that ended in the two arrests made in connection with this case.

Chad Durbin, 39, of Elizabethtown, was charged with Murder, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Abuse of a Corpse.

His ex-wife, Tiffany Durbin, 35, of Leitchfield, was charged, as well, with Hindering Apprehension, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Abuse of a Corpse.

Hudson reported that Tiffany Durbin and Hayes appeared to have been living together in the trailer and had had a wedding ceremony, but, according to the Grayson County Clerk’s Office, no formal paperwork had been filed.

Police have not yet released a motive for the murder, but the investigation is ongoing by KSP Detective Scotty Sharp.

Tiffany Durbin Hayes Chad Durbin

New details released on murder

By Theresa Armstrong [email protected]

Reach Theresa Armstrong at 270-259-9622, ext. 2011.

