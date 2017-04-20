Two arrested following murder investigation

The Kentucky State Police arrested two people following a murder investigation on Wednesday, April 19.

According to a press release issued by the Kentucky State Police (KSP), Chad Durbin, 39, of Elizabethtown, was charged with Murder, Tampering With Physical Evidence, and Abuse of a Corpse.

His ex-wife, Tiffany Durbin, 35, of Leitchfield, was also charged with Hindering Apprehension, Tampering With Physical Evidence, and Abuse of a Corpse.

At approximately 11:46 a.m. on Wednesday, the KSP was contacted by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) asking for assistance on a death investigation involving the body of a deceased male found off of Frontage Road.

Through investigation, detectives were able to determine that Robert D. Hayes, 56, of Lebanon Junction, had died as the result of a homicide, the release states.

KSP Troopers and Detectives, with the assistance of the GCSO and the Leitchfield Police Department, processed multiple scenes, interviewed multiple persons, and developed suspects that ended in the two arrests made in connection with this case.

Both Chad and Tiffany Durbin were lodged in the Grayson County Detention Center.

An autopsy has been scheduled for later today (Thursday, April 20) at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville.

The investigation is ongoing by KSP Detective Scotty Sharp.

Chad Durbin http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_thumbnail_DURBIN_CHAD_170420-1.jpg Chad Durbin Tiffany Durbin http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_thumbnail_DURBIN_TIFFANY_170420-1.jpg Tiffany Durbin

By Theresa Armstrong [email protected]

Reach Theresa Armstrong at 270-259-9622, ext. 2011.

Reach Theresa Armstrong at 270-259-9622, ext. 2011.