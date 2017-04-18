Schools to continue to provide free meals

The Grayson County School Board, on Thursday evening, April 13, voted to continue to make all district students eligible to receive free breakfasts and lunches during the 2017-2018 school year.

The free meals, made possible through the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), began being offered at all four of Grayson County’s elementary schools starting in 2015.

The program gradually grew to also include Grayson County Middle School and Grayson County High School.

During the regularly scheduled April 13 School Board meeting, the Board voted to continue the CEP district-wide for the 2017-2018 school year.

By doing so, all students in the district will continue to be eligible to receive a breakfast and lunch each day at no charge.

In other business:

*School Board Chair Carolyn Thomason recognized Robbie Hayes as one of two of this year’s recipients of the Board’s $1,000 First Degree College Scholarships.

Hayes, along with Rachel Hunt (who was absent from Thursday’s meeting), received the scholarships for being first generation college students.

Hayes plans to go to paramedic school.

*Several Clarkson Elementary School students were recognized for outstanding achievements in the STAR assessment, as well as growth.

*Thomason acknowledged Jesse Haycraft, the founder of Grayson County Schools’ orchestra, who recently passed away.

*In one motion, the School Board approved the following items:

a.The Amended Calendar for the 2016-2017 school year;

b. The Public Hearing Officer’s report from the Public Hearing held on Wednesday, April 12 regarding the proposed District Facilities Plan for Grayson County Schools;

c. The final District Facilities Plan;

d. The low bid from C & T Design in the amount of $19,969.30 for a Gas Combi Oven for the Grayson County Middle School cafeteria;

e. The adult lunch price of $3.50 and the adult breakfast price of $2.50, as well as ala carte prices for the 2017-2018 school year;

f. Continuing the CEP for the 2017-2018 school year;

g. The contractual services agreement with Communicare for the 2017-2018 school year;

h. Three trip requests from Grayson County Middle School;

i. Four trip requests from Grayson County High School;

j. Three requests from employees for leaves of absence.

By Matt Lasley [email protected]

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.

