Fiscal Court changes ordinance, names building

The Grayson County Fiscal Court held a special called meeting Thursday, April 13 to hear the second reading of and pass a change to the County Fire Membership Ordinance.

Two of the three changes passed without much discussion, but the third change met with opposition from local firefighters.

Beginning in 2015, tax payers saw a $40 membership fee placed on each tax bill for properties in the unincorporated portions of Grayson County, outside of the Caneyville, Clarkson, and Leitchfield city limits.

Residents currently have the option of not paying this membership fee; however, doing so could result in being charged for fire department runs to the property in question.

Shortly after the ordinance was addressed, Magistrate Harold Johnson made a motion to drop the portion of the ordinance that would put the ability to option out (not pay) the fee of $40 on the property tax form.

“I make a motion to remove Section B2 of the ordinance and leave the tax bill like it is,” said Johnson. “Our fire departments need this money to operate. If we make this change, it will ruin them.”

Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins explained why it is important to make this change and why it is much easier to keep up with one piece of paper than two separate forms

“When the auditor came down this year, they pulled about nine tax bills, and at least six of those did not have the necessary paper work attached,” said Chaffins. “If we make this change, then it simplifies the process and makes the paperwork easier.”

In a special called meeting on Monday, April 3, the Grayson County Fiscal Court heard the first reading of an amendment to change the ordinance.

Ken Lashley, Assistant Fire Chief with the Clarkson Fire Department, suggested the Fiscal Court make the fee a mandatory collection by Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and require tax payers to go to their respective fire departments to be reimbursed the $40.

Judge Executive Gary Logsdon said he would not support anything that forced someone to pay more, so he suggested the tax bill remain the same.

In other business:

The Fiscal Court named the old public library after Magistrate Bill Skaggs. The building will soon be empty as a new library in a new location will open next month.

Logsdon suggested naming the building the Robert “Bill” Skaggs Government Building. A motion was made, seconded, and passed without discussion.

By Theresa Armstrong [email protected]

