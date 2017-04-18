Search continues for missing 16-year-old

The search continues for a missing 16-year-old from Leitchfield who is now considered by law enforcement to be in danger.

16-year-old Savanna C. Crawford was last seen leaving her residence on Penner Drive in Leitchfield at approximately 7:10 p.m. on Monday, April 10, 2017, according to a news release from Leitchfield Police Department (LPD) Detective Kevin Smith.

Crawford is described as a white female, standing 5’03” tall, and weighing 110 pounds. She has blonde, shoulder-length hair with red highlights.

Crawford was last seen wearing a gray beanie-type hat, a dark-colored shirt, gray sweatpants, and black shoes.

Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins said Crawford, due to her mental state, is considered to be in danger.

In an update released on Tuesday, April 18, Smith said agencies have followed up on numerous leads and possible sightings with no success in locating Crawford.

“There have been numerous postings on social media stating that she has been located, and we would like to stress that this is not the case,” Smith said.

K-9 search teams from multiple agencies have also been utilized to search several locations in attempts to locate Crawford with no success, according to Smith.

Additionally, she has been entered into NCIC as a missing person and also is listed with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

“Her family, friends, and law enforcement love and miss her and want her home safely,” said Chaffins.

Anyone with any information regarding Crawford’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Smith at the Leitchfield Police Department at 270-259-3850, Chaffins at the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office at 270-259-3024, or any other law enforcement agency.

Courtesy photo 16-year-old Savanna C. Crawford, of Leitchfield, was reported missing last Monday, April 10. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Missing-Juvenile-1-1-4.jpg Courtesy photo 16-year-old Savanna C. Crawford, of Leitchfield, was reported missing last Monday, April 10. Courtesy photo Crawford http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Missing-Juvenile-2-4.jpg Courtesy photo Crawford Courtesy photo Crawford was last seen wearing a gray beanie-type hat, a dark-colored shirt, gray sweatpants, and black shoes. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Missing-Juvenile-3-4.jpg Courtesy photo Crawford was last seen wearing a gray beanie-type hat, a dark-colored shirt, gray sweatpants, and black shoes.

By Matt Lasley [email protected]

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.

