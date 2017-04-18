Caneyville adopts yard sale, livestock ordinances

The City of Caneyville on Friday, April 14 adopted two ordinances, which limit the number of yard sales permitted within the city limits, as well as the ownership of livestock.

The Caneyville City Commission held a special called meeting on Friday afternoon to hold the second readings of these ordinances.

The ordinance pertaining to yard and garage sales limits the number of residential yard sales and garage sales to 10 per year per residence, person, or household.

Additionally, each day of a yard or garage sale constitutes one yard sale, per the ordinance.

The ordinance also requires the responsible person(s) to remove any unsold items from the area at the close of the sale.

Any person found to be in violation of the ordinance will be fined no less than $25 or no more than $50 for each offense, and each day a violation occurs will constitute a separate offense.

The second ordinance amends the city’s already-in-place ordinance pertaining to the ownership of livestock within the Caneyville city limits.

The ordinance, which already prohibits keeping or raising hogs, pigs, or swine on premises within the corporate limits of the city, has been amended to include the following:

It is and shall be unlawful to keep or raise livestock, including but not limited to horses, donkeys, cattle, sheep, alpacas, goats, and fowl, including chickens, guineas, and peacocks, or any wild or exotic animals.

However, the ordinance does not prohibit the keeping of any livestock, including but not limited to horses, donkeys, cattle, sheep, alpacas, goats, and fowl, including chickens, guineas, and peacocks, or any wild or exotic animal, if they are kept for a “legitimate agricultural purpose on a tract of land of at least five acres.”

Any person who violates this amended ordinance will be fined no more than $100 for each offense, and each day the violation occurs will constitute a separate offense.

Individuals currently in possession of any animal(s) within the city will be given 60 days from the date of publication of the ordinance to become compliant.

Following the second readings of each of the ordinances, the City Commission unanimously voted to adopt them.

By Matt Lasley [email protected]

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.

