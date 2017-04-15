Man airlifted after structure fire

A Leitchfield man was airlifted by emergency helicopter with severe burns following a structure fire at his residence on Friday afternoon, April 14.

At 1:16 p.m. on Friday, the Leitchfield Fire Department was called to respond to 510 Hendricks St. in Leitchfield on a reported structure fire.

According to Leitchfield Fire Chief Tim Duvall, the fire began in the downstairs portion of the residence when the homeowner was mixing weed eater gas in his basement.

Leitchfield Fire Department (LFD) personnel was able to contain the blaze downstairs; however, some smoke filtered upstairs causing some smoke damage, Duvall said.

The homeowner, whose name is being withheld pending his condition, sustained severe burns in the blaze and was airlifted to University of Louisville Hospital by emergency helicopter with life-threatening injuries, Duvall said.

Two dogs were also reportedly in the residence at the time of the fire, but firefighters were able to remove them from the home and transport them to receive veterinary care, according to Duvall.

Duvall said the damages to the residence are repairable.

The LFD cleared the scene at around 2:50 p.m. on Friday.

By Matt Lasley [email protected]

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.

