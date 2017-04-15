Hamilton-Ryker employees honored

Two members of the Leitchfield Hamilton-Ryker staff were recognized at the company’s annual awards dinner, held on Saturday, April 8 in Nashville, TN.

Leitchfield Hamilton-Ryker staff members Linda Borland and Angie Whitworth both received awards during the dinner.

Borland was named the 2016 Rookie of the Year, which recognizes an employee who made at least 500,000 new sales in one year.

Whitworth received the 2016 Lombardi Service Award (named in honor of famed football coach Vince Lombardi), which is given to an employee who went above and beyond in providing superior service to both internal and external customers.

Borland said she and Whitworth were humbled by the awards.

Started in 1971, Hamilton-Ryker provides staffing solutions concentrating on manufacturing, distribution, clerical, and skilled trade positions, and has 35 locations throughout the United States.

Hamilton-Ryker opened its Leitchfield location in January of 2016.

Whitworth said Hamilton-Ryker takes good care of its employees and provides a family atmosphere in which to work.

“We all work together really well,” Whitworth said.

“If you’ve got jobs to fill, come see us,” Borland said.

For more information, visit www.hamilton-ryker.com, or call the local Hamilton-Ryker office at 270-259-9640.

