Caneyville ordinances address yard sales, livestock

The City of Caneyville, this week, approved the first readings of ordinances addressing the number of yard sales permitted within the city limits, as well as the ownership of animals/livestock.

The ordinance pertaining to yard and garage sales limits the number of residential yard sales and garage sales to 10 per year per residence, person, or household.

Additionally, each day of a yard or garage sale constitutes one yard sale per the ordinance.

The ordinance also requires the responsible person(s) to remove any unsold items from the area at the close of the sale.

Any person found to be in violation of the ordinance will be fined no less than $25 and no more than $50 for each offense, and each day a violation occurs will constitute a separate offense.

The second ordinance amends the city’s already-in-place ordinance pertaining to the ownership of livestock within the Caneyville city limits.

The ordinance, which already prohibits keeping or raising hogs, pigs, or swine on premises within the corporate limits of the city, has been amended to include the following:

It is and shall be unlawful to keep or raise livestock, including but not limited to horses, donkeys, cattle, sheep, alpacas, goats, and fowl, including chickens, guineas, and peacocks, or any wild or exotic animals.

Nothing herein shall prohibit the keeping of any livestock, including but not limited to horses, donkeys, cattle, sheep, alpacas, goats, and fowl, including chickens, guineas, and peacocks, or any wild or exotic animal for a legitimate agricultural purpose on a tract of land of at least five acres.

Any person who violates this amended ordinance will be fined no more than $100 for each offense, and each day the violation exists will constitute a separate offense.

Individuals currently in possession of any animal(s) within the city will be given 60 days from the date of publication of the ordinance to become compliant.

The City Commission was expected to hold the second and final readings of these two ordinances during a special-called meeting on Friday, April 14; however, the meeting had not yet taken place at press time.

In other business:

*Caneyville will participate in the annual April Clean-Up during the last two weeks of April on Mondays and Thursdays.

The county will visit Caneyville on those days to pick up any trash with the exception of tires from residents’ homes.

Trash must be set at the end of the road, so if any elderly or disabled person requires assistance with moving trash to the end of the road, he or she is encouraged to call Caneyville City Hall at 270-879-9701.

*Marilyn Templeman, of the Friends of Caneyville, provided an update on the second annual Caneyville Day, which will be held on Saturday, June 24.

Templeman said the full day of events is expected to include the next Caneyville Market Day, a car show, live auction, karaoke, old fashioned games, bouncy houses, and a Saturday night show, among others.

Details are expected to be finalized soon.

*The City Commission voted to contribute $1,000 to the Grayson County Chamber of Commerce to hire The Marketing Co. to guide the upcoming Strategic Planning initiative.

*It was reported that 112 children participated in Caneyville’s Easter Egg hunt on Saturday, April 8.

By Matt Lasley [email protected]

