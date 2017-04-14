Caneyville home destroyed by fire

Flames destroyed a Caneyville home and sent one man to the hospital on Thursday, April 13.

At around 3 p.m. on Thursday, the Leitchfield Fire Department was called to assist the Caneyville Volunteer Fire Department on a working structure fire at 3333 Caney Creek Rd. in Caneyville.

Upon arrival, fire department personnel discovered the residence—a double-wide owned by Billy and Shannon Lashley—heavily involved in flames, Leitchfield Fire Chief Tim Duvall said.

Firefighters battled the blaze for a number of hours, but could not determine a cause.

The residence was ruled “a total loss,” as a result of the fire, Duvall said.

Additionally, Billy Lashley, who had gone in and out of the residence a number of times trying to remove personal items, became short of air due to smoke inhalation, according to Duvall.

He was later transported by Grayson County EMS to Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center to receive treatment for smoke inhalation.

The residents of the home were able to remove all of their pets from the residence except for one cat; however, firefighters discovered the cat alive later, applied oxygen, and returned the animal to the family, Duvall said.

The Leitchfield Fire Department cleared the scene at approximately 5:01 p.m., and the Clarkson Volunteer Fire Department cleared about an hour later.

Matt Lasley | GC News-Gazette Firefighters discovered a double-wide fully involved in flames on Caney Creek Road in Caneyville Thursday afternoon. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Caneyville-Fire-1.jpg Matt Lasley | GC News-Gazette Firefighters discovered a double-wide fully involved in flames on Caney Creek Road in Caneyville Thursday afternoon. Matt Lasley | GC News-Gazette A double-wide in Caneyville was ruled a total loss following a structure fire Thursday. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Caneyville-Fire-2.jpg Matt Lasley | GC News-Gazette A double-wide in Caneyville was ruled a total loss following a structure fire Thursday. Matt Lasley | GC News-Gazette Flames ravage a double-wide at 3333 Caney Creek Rd. as Leitchfield and Caneyville firefighters battle the blaze. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Caneyville-Fire-3.jpg Matt Lasley | GC News-Gazette Flames ravage a double-wide at 3333 Caney Creek Rd. as Leitchfield and Caneyville firefighters battle the blaze.

Man taken to hospital for smoke inhalation

By Matt Lasley [email protected]

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.