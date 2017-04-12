Train crashes through semi in Clarkson

A man was taken to the hospital for injuries after a train crashed through the trailer of a semi in Clarkson on Wednesday morning, April 12.

At around 11:05 a.m. on Wednesday, the Clarkson Police and Fire Departments, Grayson County Emergency Management, and Grayson County EMS responded to the North Patterson Street train crossing in Clarkson on a report of a semi versus train collision.

Leading up to the crash, a semi tractor-trailer—driven by Torey Griffin, 24, of Newport News, VA, and hauling cabinet plywood—was travelling on North Patterson Street in the direction of Main Street, according to investigating Clarkson Police Officer Rick Clemons.

Griffin, who had been guided by GPS, told police that he did not see railroad crossing lights flashing and drove the semi into the railroad crossing, at which point he looked both ways before looking right again and seeing the P & L Railroad train coming, Clemons said.

By that point, Griffin told officers, it was not possible to move the entire semi out of the railroad crossing, and the train crashed through its trailer, cutting it in two, according to Clemons.

The semi tractor and front portion of the trailer came to a rest on the other side of the North Patterson Street railroad crossing, and the rear portion of the semi’s trailer came to a rest upside down further along the track.

The train was derailed, coming to a rest further down the track and sustaining damages to its front and rear ends.

The engineer of the train, W.R. Sharp, of Central City, KY, was injured in the crash and transported from the scene by Grayson County EMS to Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center to receive treatment, Clemons said.

In addition to the damages to the semi and train, one of the two North Patterson Street railroad crossing signals was severed, the railroad sustained damages, and plywood hauled by the semi was scattered along the track.

Grayson County Emergency Management Director Tony Willen said clean-up would likely take a day or two to complete.

Matt Lasley | GC News-Gazette A train crashed through a semi tractor-trailer at the North Patterson Street railroad crossing in Clarkson on Wednesday morning. As a result of the crash, a railroad crossing signal was severed, and the semi's trailer was cut in half. Plywood hauled by the semi was also scattered around the surrounding area. Matt Lasley | GC News-Gazette A portion of the semi's trailer was broken off by the train crash and came to a rest upside down several yards away from the tractor. Matt Lasley | GC News-Gazette The back end of the train sustained visible damages as a result of the crash. Matt Lasley | GC News-Gazette Tarp was placed over the front end of the P & L train following a collision with a semi tractor-trailer on Wednesday.

By Matt Lasley [email protected]

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.

