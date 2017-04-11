Clarkson delays smoke-free vote

Due to two members’ being absent, the Clarkson City Commission on Monday, April 10 postponed the vote on a city-wide smoke-free ordinance until a later date.

The City Commission met in regular session on Monday, but due to the absence of Commissioners Joyce Bell (who was hospitalized for an illness) and Kay Gibson, Clarkson Mayor Bonnie Henderson said the vote would be delayed out of fairness.

City Commissioner Ed Schott agreed with the decision to postpone the vote until all Commissioners could participate so the vote would not be skewed in one direction or another.

Schott said earlier in the meeting that, had the Commission voted on the smoke-free ordinance Monday night, it would not have passed.

The City Commission intends to hold another meeting in the near future to vote on the smoking issue when all Commissioners are able to attend.

In other business:

*Schott said he has met with Grayson County Public Library Director Lisa Jones in an effort to make the library become more invested in the Clarkson community.

He requested that Jones attend an upcoming City Commission meeting to discuss the free services the library can offer Clarkson, such as possibly bringing the mobile library to the city.

Schott hopes this will encourage more young people in Clarkson to read and try to better themselves through education.

Additionally, Schott is looking to organize a college and career fair for Clarkson high schoolers in either July or August to showcase the opportunities available to them.

*The City Commission voted to approve the USDA Rural Development Bond Legal Service Agreement for Clarkson’s sewer rehabilitation project.

The City Commission will hold a public hearing regarding the project next Wednesday, April 19 at 10 a.m.

*The City Commission voted to accept a proclamation declaring April 23, 2017 Clarkson Founders’ Day.

City Clerk/Treasurer Scotty Gore said that on April 23, 1908, the City of Clarkson was incorporated, making 2017 the city’s 109th year.

*Henderson reminded that the Clarkson Easter Egg hunt will be held this Saturday, April 15 at 2 p.m. at the Clarkson Ballpark.

Henderson said there will be over 4,000 eggs and pieces of candy up for grabs at the egg hunt.

*Gore said the next Clarkson Blood Drive will be held on Saturday, May 13 from noon to 5 p.m.

*The City Commission voted to declare a 1990 Ford F350 Crew Cab, which was used for garbage pick-up and is now beyond repair, surplus and place it for sale.

