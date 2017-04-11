LPD searching for missing juvenile

The Leitchfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help with locating a missing juvenile.

17-year-old Savanna C. Crawford was last seen leaving her residence on Penner Drive in Leitchfield at approximately 7:10 p.m. on Monday, April 10, 2017, according to a news release from Leitchfield Police Department (LPD) Detective Kevin Smith.

Crawford is described as a white female, standing 5’03” tall, and weighing 110 pounds. She has blonde, shoulder-length hair with red highlights.

Crawford was last seen wearing a gray beanie-type hat, a dark-colored shirt, gray sweatpants, and black shoes.

Smith said she has been entered as a missing person.

Anyone with any information regarding Crawford’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Leitchfield Police Department or any other law enforcement agency.

The LPD can be reached by phone at 270-259-3850 or at 117 South Main St. in Leitchfield.

Courtesy photo 17-year-old Savanna C. Crawford, of Leitchfield, has been reported missing. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Missing-Juvenile-1-1.jpg Courtesy photo 17-year-old Savanna C. Crawford, of Leitchfield, has been reported missing. Courtesy photo Crawford http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Missing-Juvenile-2.jpg Courtesy photo Crawford Courtesy photo Crawford was last seen wearing a gray beanie-type hat, a dark-colored shirt, gray sweatpants, and black shoes. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Missing-Juvenile-3.jpg Courtesy photo Crawford was last seen wearing a gray beanie-type hat, a dark-colored shirt, gray sweatpants, and black shoes.

By Matt Lasley [email protected]

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.

