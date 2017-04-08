Detention Center Booking Report

The following individuals, listed in alphabetical order by last name, were booked in the Grayson County Detention Center between March 27, 2017 and April 3, 2017.

Randall W. Beasley, 30, Caneyville, KY. Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury.

Shawn Buchanan, 35, Murray, KY. Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle); Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified).

Samantha L. Chopp, 22, Beaver Dam, KY. Driving on DUI Suspended License, 1st Offense.

Brian K. Clemons, 47, Leitchfield, KY. Failure to Appear – $300.00 Bond; Failure to Appear.

Scottie L. Clemons, 40, Leitchfield, KY. Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Illegal Possession of Legend Drug; Giving Officer False Name or Address; Failure to Appear – $300.00 Bond; Public Intoxication – Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).

Brandon L. Coates, 34, Leitchfield, KY. Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 2nd Offense.

Charles M. Colmore, 29, Clarkson, KY. Endangering the Welfare of a Minor.

Joshua J. Colon, 27, Leitchfield, KY. Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense).

Marsha L. Conder, 32, Leitchfield, KY. Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess; Theft by Deception – Include Cold Checks Under $500.

Jerry W. Crawford, 39, Leitchfield, KY. Non-Payment of Fines; Contempt of Court by Witness, Juror Officer; Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess; Resisting Arrest.

Michael Crume, 29, Bardstown, KY. Burglary, 3rd Degree.

Devon M. Dean, 24, Harrodsburg, KY. Robbery, 2nd Degree.

Tara N. Duncan, 21, Leitchfield, KY. Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense).

John Edmunds, 50, Los Angeles, CA. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Roger D. Fields, 32, Leitchfield, KY. Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine).

Gabriel B. Fletcher, 35, Leitchfield, KY. Non-Payment of Fines – $243.00 Bond.

Charles T. Gibson, 34, Leitchfield, KY. Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense – (Greater Than or Equal to 2 gms Methamphetamine) – $25,000.00 Bond; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess.

Leaann Graham, 41, Clarkson, KY. Failure to Appear.

Brittany Grubb, 32, Morgantown, KY. License to Be in Possession; Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/Etc. .08, 1st Offense; Careless Driving.

Robert Grundy, 45, Calvert City, KY. Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense – (Less Than 2 gms Methamphetamine).

Jeremy W. Hack, 32, Clarkson, KY. Resisting Arrest; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Impersonating a Peace Officer; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Tampering with Physical Evidence; Drug Paraphernalia – Deliver/Manufacture; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Possession of Marijuana; Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/Etc. .08, 1st Offense.

Lorena M. Halbur, 31, Leitchfield, KY. Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense – (Less Than 10 D.U. Drug Unspecified SCH 1 & 2).

Justin M. Hall, 31, Leitchfield, KY. Non-Payment of Fines – $203.00 Bond; Non-Payment of Fines – $163.00 Bond.

Christopher W. Harper, 34, Leitchfield, KY. Resisting Arrest; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Failure to Appear – $500.00 Bond; Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle Prohibited.

Nathanial R. Hatfield, 38, Glendale, KY. Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/Etc. .08 (Aggravated Circumstance), 1st Offense.

Patrick Higdon, 32, Leitchfield, KY. Receiving Stolen Property Under $10,000.

Shannon D. Holden, 37, Caneyville, KY. Theft by Deception – Include Cold Checks $10,000 or More.

Kelsey Houchin, 23, Leitchfield, KY. Wanton Endangerment, 2nd Degree.

Samantha R. Imbrescia, 28, Leitchfield, KY. Assault, 4th Degree (Minor Injury).

Ugenia S. King, 41, Leitchfield, KY. Non-Payment of Fines – $183.00 Bond.

Andrew Krohn, 21, Bowling Green, KY. Promoting Contraband, 1st Degree; Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree.

Jason K. Lee, 22, Clarkson, KY. Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess.

Trenton D. Melvin, 18, Franklin, KY. Giving Officer False Name or Address; Promoting Contraband, 1st Degree; Failure to Appear – $500.00 Bond.

William L. Minks, 47, Hardinsburg, KY. Parole Violation (for Felony Offense).

Jessie R. Moran, 43, Big Clifty, KY. Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Tampering with Physical Evidence; Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/Etc. .08, 1st Offense; Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operators License; Improper Use of Blue Lights; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine).

Carl A. Nugent, 24, Whitesville, KY. Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess; Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/Etc. .08, 1st Offense; Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle Prohibited.

Nicholas K. Payton, 27, Leitchfield, KY. Probation Violation (for Felony Offense).

Arcenio Perez-Martinez, 41, Leitchfield, KY. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Donna Powell, 45, Benton, KY. Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/Etc. .08, 1st Offense; Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/Etc. .08, 1st Offense.

Bobbie Roof, 39, Millwood, KY. Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Date Rape Drug); Prescription Controlled Substance Not in Proper Container, 1st Offense; Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess; Possession of Marijuana; Receiving Stolen Property Under $500.

Bailey Ross, 19, Madisonville, KY. Possession of Marijuana.

Anna Sanders, 20, Leitchfield, KY. Hindering Prosecution or Apprehension, 2nd Degree; Giving Officer False Name or Address; Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

Albert R. Sanders, 51, Millwood, KY. Promoting Contraband, 1st Degree; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense – (Greater Than or Equal to 2 gms Methamphetamine); Burglary, 3rd Degree.

Brianna Schaffer, 18, Big Clifty, KY. Assault, 4th Degree (Minor Injury).

Wesley Slaughter, 46, Caneyville, KY. Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/Etc. .08, 2nd Offense.

Dustin W. Spalding, 21, Leitchfield, KY. Criminal Mischief, 2nd Degree.

Paul E. Strickland, 30, Caneyville, KY. Failure to Notify Address Change to Department of Transportation; Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess.

Joshua A. Torress, 19, Leitchfield, KY. Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/Etc. .08, 1st Offense.

Edward E. Watson, 36, Rosedale, MS. Robbery, 2nd Degree.

Joshua Wells, 24. Falsely Reporting an Incident; Perjury, 2nd Degree.

Brant K. Wiles, 48, McDaniels, KY. Possession of Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree – Drug Unspecified; Theft by Deception – Include Cold Checks Under $500; Possession of Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree – Drug Unspecified.

Bethany L. Wilson, 36, Leitchfield, KY. Promoting Contraband, 1st Degree; Public Intoxication – Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol); Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense – (Less Than 2 gms Heroin); Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense – (Greater Than or Equal to 2 gms Methamphetamine); Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Heroin); Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine).

Amanda G. Woosley, 26, Leitchfield, KY. Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Auto – $500 or More but Under $10,000; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense – (Less Than 2 gms Heroin).