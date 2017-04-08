Ag Awards honor farming community

The 44th annual Grayson County Agricultural Awards Banquet was held Thursday, April 6 to recognize the achievements of the local farming community over the past year.

Opening the evening was impromptu guest speaker NRCS State Conservationist Karen Woodrich, who discussed the importance of Earth Day (April 22) to the agricultural community, as well as its ties to NRCS and the Cooperative Extension Service.

Woodrich said legislation such as the Clean Water Act, Clean Air Act, and Endangered Species Act—all important to the agricultural community—derive from the establishment of Earth Day, which is dedicated to spreading climate and environmental awareness.

Following Woodrich’s speech, the awards presentation commenced.

First, Molly Terry, supervisor of the Grayson County Conservation District, announced the county winners of the 2016 Conservation Writing and Art contests for grades K-12.

The topic from last year was “Backyard Adventures — Exploring the Trees in Your Hometown.”

Chandler Mudd, an 8th grade student from St. Paul School, was named the county winner of the Conservation Writing contest for his essay, which was one of eight entries submitted from grades 6-12.

Maggie Cox, a 5th grade student from Clarkson Elementary School, was named the county winner of the Conservation Art contest for her poster, which was selected from 96 entries drawn by students in grades K-5.

Mudd and Cox each received $50 cash awards from the Grayson County Conservation District and $25 cash awards from Farm Bureau.

Next, Jerry Shartzer, supervisor of the Grayson County Conservation District, recognized Leonard Moore as the 2016 Cooperator of the Year.

Moore has a 190-acre cow/calf operation in the Duff community, and, over a period of more than 30 years, he has installed and maintained a spring fed watering system on his farm.

Additionally, in the recent years, Moore has installed cross-fencing and incorporated an effective rotational grazing system on these areas, Shartzer said.

He has established warm season grasses on part of his haying acres to help alleviate some of the “spring rush” to harvest his hay between showers, according to Shartzer.

Through the Conservation Stewardship Program and the State Cost Share Program, Moore has also received assistance with legume seed and fertilizer to maintain quality forages and enhance soil health on his farm, Shartzer said.

Then, Mike Shull, supervisor of the Grayson County Conservation District, presented the Master Conservationist award to Mark Newman.

The Master Conservationist award is presented to landowners who have completed at least 90 percent of a farm plan on all acres of their farm.

Newman achieved this goal on his 60-acre cattle farm in the Falls of Rough community. Through the EQIP program, he has installed pipelines and watering facilities to facilitate rotational grazing for he and his wife Pam’s cow/calf operation.

Additionally, Mark Newman now has the capability to use his existing fences and poly wire cross-fencing to maintain soil, plant, and animal health through rotational grazing.

He also consistently monitors his legume stands and fertility rates on his pastures to sustain a good forage base to control erosion and enhance water quality for the future, according to Shull.

Lastly, Moore was again recognized as the recipient of the 2016 Total Conservation Award by Whitney Carman, Grayson County Extension Agent for Agriculture & Natural Resources.

Moore received the Total Conservation Award in recognition of his application of conservation technology to all phases of agriculture on the farm, Carman said.

Moore’s pasture and forage program supports a native grassland and soil erosion control, and he excels in pasture management using rotational grazing, fertility management, and weed control for high quality forage production, according to Carman.

Moore also utilizes conservation practices on the farm by participating in the conservation reserve program and others to create a more sustainable land for future generations, Carman said.

Guest speaker Misty Thomas, of Saving Hope Charities, closed the event by discussing Saving Hope’s work and goals.

Thomas said Saving Hope is now staffed 24/7 but is seeking volunteers, as well as donations. Anyone interested in volunteering or making a contribution is encouraged to contact [email protected]

By Matt Lasley [email protected]

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.

