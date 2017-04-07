GCSO issues scam alert

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Friday, April 7 addressed a scam that may affect local residents.

According to Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins, someone calls and offers the local CBS channel to be added to the DISH Network channel lineup for $150 or other amount.

The caller will then ask the victim for personal information, as well as bank and/or credit card information to have the channel added, Chaffins said.

In the case referred to above, the man identified himself as “Mike Melvin,” according to Chaffins.

“If you feel you have been a victim of this scam, please call your bank or credit card company immediately to let them know,” Chaffins said in a statement on the GCSO Facebook page. “The GCSO would like to remind our citizens to never give your personal, banking, or credit card information to anyone or business you do not know well or trust. Before you give any information over the phone, ask for a call back number to ensure that the call was legitimate. The company will be able to verify if the person you spoke with is an authorized agent of theirs.”

Anyone with questions or concerns is encouraged to call the GCSO at 270-259-3024.