Car found abandoned, arrest forthcoming

An arrest is forthcoming after a car was found abandoned outside the Clarkson Ballpark on Sunday morning, April 2.

Clarkson Police Chief Buck Meredith and Grayson County Sheriff’s Deputy Clay Boone responded to the ballpark on Sunday morning on a report of an abandoned vehicle inside the Clarkson Ballpark fence.

Upon arrival, officers found a 2001 Lincoln passenger car stuck in the mud.

Officers determined that before the vehicle became stuck, it had rammed the inside of the fence, causing damage, Meredith said.

Additionally, the vehicle reportedly caused ruts inside the fenced area.

After an investigation, police made contact with the registered owners of the vehicle, whose identities have not been released.

Meredith said a suspect was expected to turn himself in to the Clarkson Police Department to be arrested for the charges of Criminal Trespassing and Criminal Mischief on Friday, April 7.

However, the suspect had not yet turned himself in as of press time on Friday.

By Matt Lasley [email protected]

