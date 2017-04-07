Utilities approve water rate increase

The Leitchfield Utilities Commission approved a 2.5 percent water rate increase on Thursday, April 6.

The recommendation to raise the water rates came about following the audit of Leitchfield Utilities’ 2016 fiscal year, as well as recent financial reports, according to Utilities Commission Chairman Robert Crawford.

This information coupled with the upcoming construction of a new city water treatment plant led officials to determine an adjustment was needed, so a “modest” 2.5 percent rate increase was proposed, Crawford said.

Prior to the increase, the city’s water rates were as follows:

The first 2,000 gallons were $16.00; the next 8,000 gallons were $7.21 per 1,000 gallons used; the next 40,000 gallons were $4.91 per 1,000 gallons; and all over 50,000 gallons were $3.61 per 1,000 gallons.

With the approved 2.5 percent increase, these rates change to $16.40 for the first 2,000 gallons (the minimum bill); $7.39 per 1,000 gallons for the next 8,000 gallons; $5.03 per 1,000 gallons for the next 40,000 gallons; and $3.70 per 1,000 gallons for all over 50,000 gallons.

Rates for customers who live out of town are 10 percent higher and will also increase by 2.5 percent as follows:

The first 2,000 gallons were $17.58 and will increase to $18.02 (the minimum bill); the next 8,000 gallons were $7.93 per 1,000 gallons and will increase to $8.13; the next 40,000 gallons were $5.40 per 1,000 gallons and will increase to $5.54; and all over 50,000 gallons were $3.96 per 1,000 gallons and will increase to $4.06.

After the proposed water rates were presented, the Utilities Commission voted to adopt them.

In other business:

*The two commissioners appointed to investigate asphalt hot box reclaimer reported their recommendations.

Utilities Commissioner Keith Jones recommended purchasing a diesel fired reclaimer; while Utilities Commissioner Alden Alley recommended a propane fueled reclaimer.

Utilities Superintendent Dwight Embry said the seller of the reclaimer, K M International, recommended the diesel fired reclaimer, at the cost of $27,100, which was “more efficient” and less expensive than propane.

Following discussion, the Utilities Commission voted to approve the purchase of either a diesel fired or propane fueled asphalt hot box reclaimer and authorize Embry and Alley—after Alley has spoken with the seller to learn why the diesel fired reclaimer is recommended—to make the final decision on which one to choose.

*The Utilities Commission voted to cancel its Thursday, April 20 meeting because members will be absent.

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.

