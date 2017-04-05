CPD to conduct highway safety checkpoints

By Matt Lasley

The Clarkson Police Department and other law enforcement agencies will begin conducting highway safety checkpoints this spring.

With the assistance of the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police, the Clarkson Police Department will conduct highway safety checkpoints at the following locations:

• Elizabethtown Road and Old Leitchfield Road (near the entrance to the Clarkson Ballpark).

• Millerstown Road and Nelson Road.

• Peonia Road, near the Clarkson city limits.

• North Patterson Street, near the Clarkson city limits.

During these checkpoints, law enforcement will be looking for impaired drivers and seatbelt usage, as well as to ensure that drivers are insured and children are properly fastened into car seats, among other safety precautions.

The safety checkpoints in Clarkson started last year, and, Clarkson Police Chief Buck Meredith said, law enforcement feels they were successful and improved safety in the Clarkson community and county, as a whole.

“We’ll appreciate everybody’s cooperation,” said Meredith, of the upcoming safety checkpoints.

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.

