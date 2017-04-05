Library closes to move to new site

By Matt Lasley

The Grayson County Public Library officially closed its longtime location on East Market Street this week to begin the move to its new site on Carroll Gibson Boulevard.

The 130 East Market St. location of the library closed on Monday, April 3 and will remain closed throughout the month of April as staff relocates to the new facility at 163 Carroll Gibson Blvd. in Leitchfield.

As of press time on Tuesday, April 4, an official opening date for the new library had not yet been set, but the tentative plan is to hold a soft opening for the new library in May and a grand opening in either late May or early June.

“I’m so impressed with all the work that has been done,” said Library Director Lisa Jones of the new library in a previous interview. “This is going to be a place that the community will be proud of.”

A groundbreaking ceremony for the new library was held on June 6, 2016; however, plans for the new library began as early as 2011, after the first architect interview.

Funding for the library came from a RHS-CF Loan of $4,600,000 and an Applicant Contribution of $308,000, for a total of $4,908,000.

The new library more than doubles the size of the original library at 17,500 square feet.

While the library is closed through April, library staff will continue to check phone messages, so individuals needing to contact the library may do so by calling 270-259-5455 and leaving a message with their name and phone number.

