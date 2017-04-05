Fiscal Court amends Fire Membership Ordinance

By Theresa Armstrong

In a special called meeting on Monday, April 3, the Grayson County Fiscal Court heard the first reading of an amendment to change the ordinance allowing local fire departments to collect a membership fee that passed in November of 2014.

There are three changes to the ordinance: the first amendment will allow penalties and fees to be collected on the unpaid fire fees; second is to allow the option to not pay the fee to be placed on the actual tax bill; and the third changes the way the fire departments request to have the fee included on tax bills.

Beginning in 2015, tax payers saw a $40 membership fee placed on each tax bill for properties in the unincorporated portions of Grayson County, outside of the Caneyville, Clarkson, and Leitchfield city limits.

Residents currently have the option of not paying this membership fee; however, doing so could result in being charged for fire department runs to the property in question.

The first change to the ordinance will allow for the option to opt out, or not pay, the fee by simply checking a box on the tax bill rather than going in person to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office to fill out a separate sheet of paper.

Anyone who chooses to opt out of this membership could receive a bill for a fire run that would cost $500 for a residence and $1,000 for a business. This system of charging only non-members is already in place in all local fire departments in accordance with state law.

Local departments saw dramatic increases in the number of members and, therefore, increased the revenue for the fire departments to purchase equipment and better train their firefighters.

According to state law, the money from the membership fees cannot be used as salary for firefighters.

This fee is only charged to county residents who live outside the city limits of Clarkson, Caneyville and Leitchield. Each city has a fire tax that is included in the city’s property tax.

In addition to property owners having the option to choose not to pay the membership dues, groups such as government, religious or non-profit organizations will not be asked to pay. Similarly, any individual who is not normally charged a property tax—such as those who receive homestead or disability exemptions—will also be allowed to skip the fee.

A second change to the ordinance will be to include the membership fee on all delinquent tax bills. Membership fees that residents have not opted out of or paid on time shall be subjected to penalties and interest the same as the regular tax bill, according to KRS 75.40 and is effective against the 2016 tax bill.

The third change requires each fire chief or a representative to come to the fiscal court no later then July 1 of that year’s taxes to present a petition to the court to receive the membership fees. This is an annual requirement and must be done every year. The current ordinance allows the fire chief to send a letter to the fiscal court and be present to make the request.

The second and final reading of this amendment will be held in the small courtroom of the courthouse on the square on April 13 at 12 noon.

