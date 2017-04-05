Water District OK’d to build on city road

By Matt Lasley

The Leitchfield City Council on Monday, April 3 authorized the Grayson County Water District to construct its new facility on a city road.

The Grayson County Water District in late February voted to purchase a two-acre lot on the corner of Shull White Road and Grayson Springs Road to serve as the location of its new central office and warehouse facility at the cost of $80,000.

According to Tom Goff, the Water District’s local legal representation for the project, in order for construction to begin, a resolution from the City of Leitchfield authorizing the district to use Shull White Road (a city road) is required.

The resolution, prepared and read by Goff at the City Council’s meeting on April 3, states that the Water District intends to begin construction immediately on the central office and warehouse at 21 Shull White Rd.

Goff said the Water District expects to use the road only to bring in construction equipment and has no intention of closing the road at any point.

The resolution also states the Water District will be responsible for all street repairs that may be required as a result of the construction and use of the road.

Following the reading of the resolution, the City Council voted to approve and adopt it.

The construction project will cost the Water District around $1 million, according to Goff.

In other business:

• The City Council accepted the sole $30,000 bid from Finley Fire Equipment for rescue tools for the Leitchfield Fire Department.

• The City Council entered executive session to discuss selling two parcels of city-owned property that are no longer needed, the city recycling building and the small white church behind it.

After returning to regular session, the City Council voted to advertise for bids for the sale of these two parcels of property.

• Grayson County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director April Spalding, on behalf of Leitchfield Tourism Director Ilsa Johnson, said a committee has been formed to plan this year’s Hometown Christmas events.

Spalding and Johnson suggested that, to avoid competing with Clarkson and Caneyville’s Christmas lighting events, the City of Leitchfield move its “Light Up Leitchfield” event from Friday to Saturday this year.

They also suggested the city move the Hometown Christmas Parade to Saturday afternoon around 3 p.m., rather than Saturday morning.

The City Council agreed these changes would improve the event and voted to accept them.

• A complaint regarding cigarette butts left behind by smokers across the street from Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center (TLRMC) was brought before the City Council.

Smoking is prohibited on the hospital property, so individuals who have crossed the street to smoke off the property have left cigarette butts on the ground because there is no receptacle available to them, according to councilmembers.

City Councilmember Kelly Stevenson said that, because this is becoming unsightly, he has been in contact with TLRMC CEO Wayne Meriwether, whom has been receptive about resolving the issue, and the City Council encouraged him to continue to do so.

• The City Council approved four change orders for the Leitchfield Public Works facility project.

The first, from England Plumbing, adds $3,300 for a 3-inch PVC vent for a grease trap. The second, from T & T constrution, adds $1,232.15 to replace siding panels damaged by McNutt Construction. The third, also from T & T Construction, is a deduction for a direct purchase order for overhead doors in the amount of $27,867. The fourth, from McNutt Construction, deducts $1,200.57 for the damaged wall panels.

