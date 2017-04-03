KRDA campaign surpasses goal

The Knox Regional Development Alliance (KRDA) announced last week it has surpassed the $2.5 million stretch goal it established for its capital campaign. The money raised will fund the work of the newly established economic development initiative.

87 investors have pledged $2,573,500 over five years.

“It is great to see the support of private and public sector leaders for what is arguably Kentucky’s greatest economic asset,” said Dennis Johnson, campaign co-chairman and CEO of Hardin Memorial Health. “We have long supported Fort Knox, but this takes our commitment to a whole new level.”

Johnson and campaign co-chairman Ray Springsteen, CEO of Fort Knox Federal Credit Union, joined community leaders from Hardin, Meade, LaRue, Bullitt, Grayson, Nelson and Jefferson counties to rally support for KRDA.

KRDA’s economic development initiative centers on three priorities:

Priority 1: Advocating for new missions and retaining existing missions at Fort Knox.

Priority 2: Attracting and retaining defense‐related business.

Priority 3: Developing more public-public and public‐private partnerships.

The money raised will fund KRDA’s advocacy, marketing and targeted business attraction activities.

“Fort Knox has a great deal to offer, and we need to showcase that,” said retired Maj. Gen. Bill Barron, acting CEO of KRDA. “It is home to leading experts in human capital management and has world class ranges, a nationally recognized energy program and capacity for new and expanded missions.”

Barron said that not only can Fort Knox support new missions on post but also can serve as the centerpiece of a business attraction effort off post.

Barron is serving as the acting CEO until the new CEO is hired. Louisville-based firm The Oliver Group is conducting the CEO search and has narrowed its candidate list for the KRDA board to consider.

The newly established 26-member board will meet for the first time this week and includes investors from throughout the region.

Springsteen, who will serve on the new board, sees KRDA’s work as invaluable not only in terms of economic development but workforce development, too.

“The people who work at Fort Knox, both military and civilian employees, and their families make our region stronger,” said Springsteen. “Many of them choose to stay once their service is complete. The more opportunities we have for them on and off post, the more likely we can retain them right here.”

A full list of the newly established board is available at growknox.org.

New board named, search narrows for new CEO