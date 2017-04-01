The life of a “farm-her”

Raising cattle is a full-time, seven-days-per-week job, but Sandra Newton has a lifetime of experience.

Raised on a farm herself, Sandra Newton, (who, with a laugh, refers to herself as a “farm-her” rather than a farmer), along with her husband, Tommy, purchased the farm on which she grew up on Kiper Road in Leitchfield in 2009, raising registered Hereford cattle.

The Newtons raise their cattle to sell and assist with their finances.

The couple started with two cows with calves, and their herd has grown to include 24 head of cattle on their 38-acre farm.

“It’s a full-time job,” Sandra Newton said. “You feed every day.”

The Newtons vaccinate and worm their cattle themselves, and brush them while feeding and weening them, so they become calm and accustomed to their owners.

“If you’re not with your cattle, they’ll get estranged to you,” Sandra Newton said.

The Newtons also take measures to ensure there is no in-breeding in their herd, and Sandra Newton said she is one of the few local female farmers to employ artificial insemination (A.I.) breeding.

A.I. breeding is done after May 15 in the spring, and after Nov. 1 in the fall. The babies are born in the spring and fall.

The calves are weened at 5 months old, after which time they can be sold, and bulls are sold at 2 years old, Sandra Newton said.

“The new calves are your reward,” she said.

The Newtons fertilize their fields in the fall, spreading fertilizer and seed together, and they grow their own hay with which to feed their cattle.

They leave their barn open to their cattle in cold and hot weather, and fence in their farm with five strands of barbed wire and electric inside fencing

In addition to raising cattle, the Newtons also attend the American Livestock Show in Louisville in March, as well as the Tennessee Hereford sale in April.

