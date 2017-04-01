Stewards of the land

Brad Green has farming in his blood.

As a sixth generation farmer, he carries on the tradition of farming first established by his family in 1866 when the farm was first deeded to the Green family.

Green said he is proud of his family farm’s heritage and humble beginnings, and enjoys the freedom of being his own boss that farm life provides.

“I’ve never worked anywhere else,” he said.

Green Farms is primarily based on Yeaman Road in Caneyville, but has grown to include operations in Ohio and Butler counties, as well.

Green Farms produces corn, soybeans, tobacco, and beef cattle, and the diversity of produce means workers—Brad Green, his parents, Leon and Vivian, his wife, Jessica, two full-time employees, and seasonal employees—on the farm can work up to seven days per week if the need arises.

Green Farms owns 4,000 acres of corn and soybeans, 125 acres of burley tobacco, and 225 mother cows, spread out over a 30-mile radius, Brad Green said.

During planting and harvest seasons, Brad Green starts his day at 6 a.m. and works until 9 or 10 p.m.

Green Farms’ cows begin calving at the beginning of March, and after weaning calves, Green Farms raises them to 700 to 800 pounds before selling them.

Brad Green said the cows are sold in January or February of the year following their birth.

Grain planting begins April 1, and tobacco planting begins the first of May. Corn is harvested September through November, and tobacco, the most labor intensive crop produced by Green Farms, is harvested August through October and stripped through mid-January.

Green Farms produces about 1.2 million tobacco plants per season and begins selling tobacco as soon as it is placed into 550-pound bales and the market opens in November.

Over the decades, Green Farms has made efforts to use the most up-to-date technology and processes available to farmers.

Brad Green said that all of his farm’s tractors, combines, and sprayers are equipped with hands-free, GPS-guided steering, and farmhands conduct grid soil sampling to determine the precise amount of crop to plant in every two-and-a-half acres of soil.

Despite the care and labor that goes into operating a farm, Brad Green said the most common misconception about farmers concerns the safety of their produce.

“U.S. farmers provide the safest, cheapest, most abundant food supply in the world,” he said. “American farmers are probably the best stewards of the land. We’re not going to abuse the land because the land takes care of us.”

The Greens rent a great deal of land, and, Brad Green said, his family is fortunate to have good landowners whom entrust them to farm their land.

