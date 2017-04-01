Falls of Rough Resort under new ownership

Falls of Rough Resort, which includes the historic Green Farms Mansion and Lafayette Golf Club, reopened this month under new ownership and management.

David Gray, owner of Kentucky Down Under, a number of months ago purchased Falls of Rough Resort from Harvel Escue with the goal of restoring the property to its former glory.

Located at 57 Jennie Green Rd. in Falls of Rough, the golf club, originally built in 1997, has been renamed Lafayette Golf Club, its original name.

Falls of Rough Resort General Manager Gina Marinucci said that, while the golf course remains the same today as it did 20 years ago, resort staff is working hard to make it the best it can be.

Lafayette Golf Club has received a great deal of support from the community so far, having already gained 50 members in its first two weeks of operation.

“People realize if they want a golf course, they have to support it,” Marinucci said.

A single 2017 season pass, not including cart rental, is $800 for unlimited use of the greens from March through Dec. 31.

The public can play anytime for the daily green fees of $37 for weekdays and $43 on the weekends.

After 3 p.m., the golf rates are $27 for a weekday and $33 on the weekend.

The daily rate for Juniors age 18 and under and Seniors and over age 62 is $30.

Lafayette Golf Club is open seven days per week. First tee time is 7:30 a.m., and last tee time is currently 5 p.m.; however, during the summer, last tee time will be moved up to 6 p.m.

The golf club also has a meeting space that is available to rent. Renting the meeting space for half a day costs $200, and a full day costs $400.

Anyone with a season pass or who is lodging at the resort may also swim in the pool at the club. Guests of season pass holders may also swim in the pool for a fee.

Falls of Rough Resort also includes the historic Green Farm Mansion, which has reopened as a bed and breakfast, as well as 10 riverfront cabins, each of which has its own fire pit.

Additionally, Marinucci said guests may also rent out the entire mansion for the weekend at the cost of $5,000, which does not include the cost of catering. Check-in is at 3 p.m. on Friday, and check-out is at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

The mansion has already been booked on a number of weekends coming up for events such as weddings and reunions.

Guests may also stay in individual rooms in the Green Farm Mansion at the cost of $200 a night with breakfast at 8:30 a.m. in the dining room.

There are nine bedrooms, seven of which are suites with their own bathrooms, in the mansion.

From April 2 through April 26, Falls of Rough Resort will have a special on cabin rentals. The cost to rent a cabin will be $129 plus tax, as opposed to the regular $200 plus tax.

To book the mansion or a cabin, or to play golf, call 270-879-3115. The website for Falls of Rough Resort, which is expected to go live soon, will be fallsofroughresort.com.

http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Looking-Out.jpg http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Green-Mansion.jpg http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Merchandise.jpg http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Bedroom.jpg http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Out-Back.jpg

Lafayette Golf Club, Green Farm Mansion reopen

By Matt Lasley [email protected]

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.