CASA calls for action during Child Abuse Prevention Month

In honor of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, Tri County CASA, Inc. is issuing a call to action for residents of Breckinridge, Grayson, and Meade Counties to stand against child abuse and take action to support children who have been abused or neglected.

At any given time, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care in Kentucky. These children come into the child welfare system through no fault of their own. As the Opioid epidemic increases, this number will likely increase over time.

“The needs of our children coming into care are more complicated than ever before, and life in foster care can be chaotic,” said Lori Aldridge, Executive Director. “Every child deserves the support of a caring, consistent adult with the training to help them heal and thrive.”

Throughout the month of April, Tri County CASA, Inc. is calling on members of the community to help our program serve more of Breckinridge, Grayson, and Meade’s most vulnerable children.

Without intervention, the odds are stacked against children in foster care. A child with a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer, however, will leave the foster care system two-and-a-half months earlier, on average, compared to a child without a CASA volunteer. Studies show children with a CASA volunteer receive more services that are critical to their well-being than children without an advocate, and those children are more likely to achieve educational success.

“CASA volunteers are a constant for the child in a time of chaos,” said Angela Buckles, Volunteer Coordinator. “A child may have multiple social workers, attorneys, therapists and foster placements throughout the life of the case but only one CASA volunteer, which can make all the difference for the child’s future.”

Tri County CASA, INC, is a member of the National Court Appointed Special Advocate Association (National CASA), a nationwide network of programs in nearly 1,000 communities. At the heart of the movement are nearly 77,000 highly trained volunteers who advocate for the best interests of more than 250,000 of America’s children who have been abused or neglected.

For more information about Tri County CASA, to become a supporter or to volunteer, email Angela Buckles at [email protected] or call 270-438-8394.