Tourism helps fund historical site repairs

The Leitchfield Tourism Commission this week voted to assist the Grayson County Historical Society with the cost of repairs to the Jack Thomas House.

Kelly Stevenson, who attended the Tourism Commission’s regular Tuesday, Jan. 24 meeting on behalf of the Historical Society, addressed the recent damages the Jack Thomas House, which was built in the early 1800’s, has undergone.

Stevenson said the house’s front porch recently fell in, and its chimney also has a leak.

According to Stevenson, the Historical Society, a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the history of Grayson County, will have to pay $1,300 to repair these damages.

Due to the high volume of out-of-town visitors the Jack Thomas House attracts, classifying it as a local tourist attraction, Stevenson requested $500 from the Tourism Commission to help offset the repairs to the house.

Following Stevenson’s request, Leitchfield Tourism Director Ilsa Johnson said there was money in City Tourism’s budget that could be used for the repair contribution.

The Tourism Commission, after a brief discussion, voted to approve the $500 contribution to the Jack Thomas House repairs.

Additionally, Stevenson requested that the Tourism Commission make a $1,000 annual recurring contribution to the Jack Thomas House fund.

The Tourism Commission encouraged the Historical Society to fill out a grant request for the $1,000 annual contribution, as grant applications will be reviewed in the coming months.

In other business:

*The Tourism Commission voted to approve the $4,735.00 cost from Heartland Communications Consultants for the creation of a unified website landing page for the Leitchfield and Grayson County Tourism websites, as well as a unified tradebooth display and unified rack card.

By having all of these items done at once, Johnson said, it will save the Tourism Commission approximately $600.

*The Tourism Commission passed a motion to change the signer of its checks from former Leitchfield Finance Officer Erin Embry to City Clerk/Treasurer Lori Woosley.

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.

