New business sells products by the pallet

A pair of childhood friends have recently opened a new business that sells discounted liquidated merchandise to customers by the pallet.

Scott Braun said he and his friend Chris Palmer, whom he has known since middle school in 1986, started Rough River Liquidations, a new business located at 16004 South Highway 259 in Leitchfield at the intersection of Highways 259 and 401 that buys liquidated merchandise and re-sells it at 30 to 40 percent of the retail price to its customers.

Rough River Liquidations held its official grand opening on Friday, Jan. 20 to a large turnout, according to Braun.

Palmer is a union bricklayer who had a hip replacement at the age of 44 and can no longer physically handle the extreme wear and tear that construction does to a person’s body, so he recently approached Braun about starting a new merchandise liquidation business.

“I had the facility, and, since I have been a small business owner since 1996, we started doing research and discovered that there was a market for selling liquidated merchandise from major retailers and [passing] the savings on to the consumer,” Braun said.

Rough River Liquidations offers a wide variety of products, ranging from tools to household goods and toys, and sells to whole-sellers, flea market vendors, and homeowners who buy by the pallet, Braun said.

Additionally, the majority of the merchandise sold by Rough River Liquidations is brand new and still in the unopened original packaging.

A new load arrived this past Thursday, Jan. 26, and new loads come in weekly.

“I was skeptical at first, but when the first truckloads arrived, and I saw the items, I knew there would be a market for this business,” Braun said.

In 1990, straight out of high school, Braun, who, along with Palmer, is originally from Louisville, KY, joined the United States Marine Corps.

Then in 1994, when he returned home, he took over his family’s fence business.

“And I have never looked back,” said Braun.

Scott Braun moved to Grayson County in 1994 with his wife, Judy Braun, and, he said, the couple fell in love with the small town and country lifestyle.

Business hours for Rough River Liquidations are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about Rough River Liquidations, call 502-643-2958 or 270-287-1134 and/or visit its Facebook page. A website is in the works, as well.

“Please come check us out; I think everyone will find something they like at a great price,” said Scott Braun.

